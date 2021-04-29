You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Meet Trinity!This gorgeous puppy is one of 3 Shepherd... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Meet Trinity!This gorgeous puppy is one of 3 Shepherd... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MARION — More than three dozen people met Monday at the Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex to protest the treatment of a Black Marion High School t…
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
When asked about the recent surge in child abuse arrests, Nathan Stump, a spokesperson for the Southern District, would not comment on specific investigations but said that crimes against children are a priority of the office.
CARBONDALE — Most of the time, lab professionals work quietly behind the scenes and don’t get much recognition.
Concert promoters can feel the ominous clouds of pandemic despair that have been suffocating the fertile local music scene for more than 13 mo…
WASHINGTON — A math professor and researcher at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale was recently indicted by a federal grand jury with …
If there is a first family of Southern Illinois clothing retailers, chances are it is the Zwick family.
State and local law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat made to the city’s high school Wednesday.
The city's Park District has named Niki Hoesman to the role of superintendent of recreation.
Three local competitive cheerleading teams have earned entry into the Open Championships in Orlando, Florida.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.