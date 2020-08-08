Tuch scores in OT, Knights beat Avs 4-3 for top seed

Robin Lehner finished with 32 saves in starting over Marc-Andre Fleury. Lehner was acquired in a trade with the Blackhawks in February.

Now he gets to face them in the postseason.

"It's going to be fun," Lehner said. "They're a very good hockey team."

Joonas Donskoi and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche. Grubauer was in net over Pavel Francouz, who stopped 27 shots in a shutout win over Dallas on Wednesday. The veteran Grubauer was solid in saving 22 shots.

Colorado's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a breakaway chance late in the third against his former team, only to send the shot high.

"We're talking like we lost and that our game was poor. I don't see it that way. I don't see it that way at all," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "If we were expecting this thing to be easy, we're in the wrong tournament. This is going to be work. That's a real good hockey team. I'm not really that disappointed."

The intensity was raised to another level in a second period that featured four goals. The scoring spree got started when Marchessault tipped a power-play shot past Grubauer. MacKinnon was in the penalty box for an unsportsmanlike call after voicing his displeasure over an icing call.