Turnbull, most Ls last year, gets 1st W, Tigers top Reds

DETROIT — Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Austin Romine and Travis Demeritte each drove in two runs and Tigers beat Cincinnati Friday night.
Turnbull led the majors in losses last season in going 3-17 as a rookie. The 27-year-old righty pitched five effective innings at Cincinnati last weekend in getting a no-decision in his first start, then fared well in his second time against the Reds.
Turnbull (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one and didn't allow a hit until former Tigers teammate Nick Castellanos doubled leading off the fifth.
Detroit relievers Gregory Soto, Buck Farmer and Bryan Garcia retired nine consecutive batters in the final three innings.
Luis Castillo (0-1) gave up five runs on eight hits in six-plus innings.
The Tigers scored twice in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead on Romine's RBI double and Jacoby Jones' run-scoring single. They added two in the seventh to chase Castillo on Romine's RBI single and Nate Jones' wild pitch.
Demeritte hit a two-run double in the eighth. He had entered the game in the seventh as a pinch runner.
The Red took a 2-1 advantage in the fifth as Nick Senzel's double and Tucker Barnhart's single brought in the runs.
Niko Goodrum's sacrifice fly gave Detroit a 1-0 lead in the third.
YANKEES 5, RED SOX 1: At New York, his chambers left empty, Aaron Judge still rules right field at Yankee Stadium.
Judge homered for the third straight night, Jordan Montgomery cut up one of the league's hottest lineups in his 2020 debut and New York beat Boston in their first home game of this coronavirus-shortened season.
Judge took aim at Yankee Stadium's short right field porch in the third, a half-inning after starting a double play from right. Gio Urshela and Brett Gardner hit their first home runs of the season, Chad Green pitched two perfect innings in relief, and Adam Ottavino and Jonathan Holder closed up shop as New York improved to 5-1.
