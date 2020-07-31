Turnbull, most Ls last year, gets 1st W, Tigers top Reds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DETROIT — Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Austin Romine and Travis Demeritte each drove in two runs and Tigers beat Cincinnati Friday night.

Turnbull led the majors in losses last season in going 3-17 as a rookie. The 27-year-old righty pitched five effective innings at Cincinnati last weekend in getting a no-decision in his first start, then fared well in his second time against the Reds.

Turnbull (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one and didn't allow a hit until former Tigers teammate Nick Castellanos doubled leading off the fifth.

Detroit relievers Gregory Soto, Buck Farmer and Bryan Garcia retired nine consecutive batters in the final three innings.

Luis Castillo (0-1) gave up five runs on eight hits in six-plus innings.

The Tigers scored twice in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead on Romine's RBI double and Jacoby Jones' run-scoring single. They added two in the seventh to chase Castillo on Romine's RBI single and Nate Jones' wild pitch.

Demeritte hit a two-run double in the eighth. He had entered the game in the seventh as a pinch runner.