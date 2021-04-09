Turner, Buehler help Dodgers blank Nationals 1-0

LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner homered in the sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series ring ceremony day with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Walker Buehler (1-0) pitched six strong innings as the Dodgers won a tidy pitchers' duel in their home opener without injured star outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.

Joe Ross threw five scoreless innings for the Nationals, who lost their third straight after starting the season late and short-handed due to coronavirus cases and quarantines. Former Los Angeles reliever Luis Avilán (0-1) got the loss.

The Dodgers received their World Series championship rings in a pregame event in front of the fans who weren't allowed inside Dodger Stadium in 2020 while their franchise won its seventh title. Clayton Kershaw, Betts and their teammates were cheered by a pandemic-limited sellout crowd of 15,036 while they got their jewelry at Chavez Ravine.

Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth for his second save, completing the shutout by four Dodgers pitchers in this meeting of the last two World Series champions.

GIANTS 3, ROCKIES 1: At San Fransisco, Johnny Cueto pitched 8 2/3 innings of four-hit ball, helping San Francisco win its home opener.