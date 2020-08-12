Turner helps Indiana hold off Harden rally to beat Rockets

Harden had 45 points and tied his career high with 17 rebounds. He came an assist shy of his fifth triple-double this season. It was Harden's 21st game this season with 40 points or more.

Holiday also has 18 points for the Pacers. Oladipo and Doug McDermont had 16 points apiece. Turner led the Pacers with 12 rebounds.

Jeff Green had 14 points for Houston. The Rockets struggled from the outside, going just 16 of 57 on 3-pointers.

McMillan said they knew Houston liked to take a lot of threes and the plan was to control the rebounds and get back quickly the other way.

"They take a lot of threes, but they miss a lot of threes," he said. "What we wanted to do is make sure that we won those long rebounds. We wanted to turn those into transition points."

McMillan said T.J. Warren didn't play because of plantar faciitis, something that he's dealt with all season. McMillan wanted Warren to rest. The coach was unsure if Warren would play in the regular-season finale Friday.

Harden said it was important for the Rockets to have a healthy Russell Westbrook back for the playoffs. Westbrook sat out after he a MRI diagnosed a quad muscle injury in his right leg.