Please visit: Https://www.stfrancis-care.org/adopt for adoption information including the adoption application View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Please visit: Https://www.stfrancis-care.org/adopt for adoption information including the adoption application View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MARION — More than three dozen people met Monday at the Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex to protest the treatment of a Black Marion High School t…
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
State and local law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat made to the city’s high school Wednesday.
The Carbondale High School football coach is pressing charges after he was hit in the face and tackled following the Terrier’s final game of the season April 23.
Concert promoters can feel the ominous clouds of pandemic despair that have been suffocating the fertile local music scene for more than 13 mo…
WASHINGTON — A math professor and researcher at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale was recently indicted by a federal grand jury with …
A 28-year-old man is in custody in connection with a Wednesday night burglary.
Three local competitive cheerleading teams have earned entry into the Open Championships in Orlando, Florida.
The city's Park District has named Niki Hoesman to the role of superintendent of recreation.
When asked about the recent surge in child abuse arrests, Nathan Stump, a spokesperson for the Southern District, would not comment on specific investigations but said that crimes against children are a priority of the office.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.