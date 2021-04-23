U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service seeks public comment on Crab Orchard Lake Spillway repairs

U.S Fish and Wildlife Service officials are seeking public comments on a draft environmental assessment regarding repairs to the concrete spillway on Crab Orchard Lake.

The service's Dam Safety Office recommends that the water levels of Crab Orchard Lake need to be temporary lowered to complete these repairs.

The water levels will remain lowered until the project is completed.

The public is invited to review draft documents related to this project on the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge's website.

Members of the public can also obtain a hard copy of the draft documents by stopping at the refuge headquarters, 6987 Headquarters Road in Marion.

The refuge will be seeking public comments until the close of business on May 4.

Interested parties can submit written comments electronically at craborchard@fws.gov or by mail to:

Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

Re: Lake Repair EA

8588 Route 148

Marion, IL 62959