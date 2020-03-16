UFC finally postpones next 3 scheduled events amid pandemic

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

White had vowed for the past week to keep staging fights while the public health crisis worsened, and the UFC held a 12-fight card in Brasilia, Brazil, last Saturday in an empty arena. White said it would take "a total shutdown of the country" to prevent him from staging fights while the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR and the NCAA all postponed or canceled events.

The UFC's plans to hold this week's show in London became unfeasible due to travel restrictions, but White found another home for the show: He said he has a deal in place to hold Saturday's event at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, at the Grand Casino Resort Hotel, which is owned by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

The UFC only decided not to do it after the White House's recommendations.

"We have the card, we have the fighters, we have everything," White said. "We've complied with everything that the government and these doctors said to do."

The UFC's plan to hold the shows on March 28 and April 11 in an empty arena in Las Vegas also were scrapped because of the Nevada State Athletic Commission's decision to prohibit combat sports shows until at least March 25. White attempted to find new homes for those shows before bowing to public health concerns.

