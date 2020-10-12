Undefeated Bills, Titans set to face off if testing allows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL's ranks of undefeated teams should thin by one Tuesday night when the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans finally meet in a rescheduled game.

If testing and COVID-19 allows.

The Bills (4-0) have only had their schedule disrupted as they try to continue their best start in years. The Titans (3-0) have become pariahs while dealing with the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak that kept them out of their own building much of the past two weeks with 24 players and personnel testing positive.

Titans safety Kevin Byard said it's been tough watching teammates test positive and worrying about them and their families while not knowing when they would play again. The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled their Oct. 4 game with Pittsburgh to Oct. 25, and their game with the Bills pushed back two days.

"At the end of the day, we're not going to make any excuses man," Byard said. "We're going to come in here and focus on what we need to focus on, and that's winning the ballgame."

The Bills beat the Raiders 30-23 last week. This franchise hasn't won five straight since 2004, and another win would give Buffalo its best start since 1991 when that team went to a Super Bowl.