Union County 2020 Election Results
Union County 2020 Election Results

20 of 20 precincts reported

Proposed amendment to the 1970 Illinois Constitution

The proposed amendment grants the State authority to impose higher income tax rates on higher income levels, which is how the federal government and a majority of other states do it. The amendment would remove the portion of the Revenue Article of the Illinois Constitution that is sometimes referred to as the "flat tax," that requires all taxes on income to be at the same rate. The amendment does not itself change tax rates. It gives the State the ability to impose higher tax rates on those with higher income levels and lower income tax rates on those with middle or lower income levels. You are asked to decide whether the proposed amendment should become a part of the Illinois Constitution. For the proposed amendment of Section 3 of Article IX of the Illinois Constitution.

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes 2,261 25
No 6,222 69

President/Vice President

Candidate Votes Percent 
Trump/Pence (R)   6,157 68
Biden/Harris (D)   2,575 28
Hawkins/Walker (G)   32 <1
La Riva/Peltier (PSL)   11 <1
Carroll/Patel (ASP)   14 <1
Jorgensen/Cohen (L)   89 <1

U.S. Senator

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark C. Curran Jr. (R)  5,461 60
Richard J. Durbin (D) 3,098 34
Willie L. Wilson (WWP)   51 <1
David F. Black (G)  87 <1
Danny Malouf (L)  92 1

U.S. House District 12

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mike Bost (R)  6,531 72
Raymond C. Lenzi (D)  2,281 25

State House District 115

CandidateVotes Percent 
Paul Jacobs (R)  4,294 61
Ian Peak (L)  330 4
Randy Auxier (G)  590 8

Circuit Clerk

Candidate Votes Percent 
Tiffany Busby (D)  4,200 46
Keri Clark (R)  4,600 51

State's Attorney

Candidate Votes Percent 
Daniel Klingemann (D)  2,719 30
Tyler E. Tripp (R)  6,005 66

County Commissioner

Candidate Votes Percent 
Bobby Toler Jr. (D)  3,478 38
Darryl G. Harvell (R)  5,253 58

Supreme Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
David K. Overstreet (R)  5,825 64
Judy Cates (D)  2,861 31

Appellate Court 5th Judicial District

Candidate Votes Percent 
Mark M. Boie (R)  6,644 73
Sarah Smith (D)  2,122 23

Judicial Retention: Appellate Court Judge Thomas M. Welch

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  5,871 65
No  1,767 19

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge William J. "Bill" Thurston

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  6,229 69
No  1,554 17

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Leberman

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  5,641 62
No  1,838 20

Judicial Retention: Circuit Court Judge Walden E. Morris

Answer Votes Percent 
Yes  5,656 62
No  1,823 20
