Union County 2020 primary results

Union County
Democratic ballot
President of the United States
Bernie Sanders;439
Joseph R. Biden;823
Michael R. Bloomberg;23
Elizabeth Warren;28
Pete Buttigieg;14
Tom Steyer;1
Andrew Yang;4
Michael Bennet;1
John K. Delaney;4
Tulsi Gabbard;7
Cory Booker;8
US House - District 12
Joel D. Funk;366
Raymond C. Lenzi;872
Delegate to National Nominating Convention
12th Congressional District
(Vote for not more than 5)
Allan Blessing (Yang);61
Latoya Greenwood (Biden);657
Jay Hoffman (Biden);690
Sherry Tite (Biden);736
Chris Belt (Biden);685
John Gulley (Biden);674
Georgia L de la Garza (Sanders);330
Lynne Schwartzhoff (Sanders);325
Ken Sharkey (Sanders);310
Matt Welser (Sanders);312
Nathaniel M Keener (Sanders);277
Phillip Matthews (Warren);45
Kerry Warren-Couch (Warren);38
Andrew Lopinot (Warren);31
Elizabeth Hunter (Warren);71
Christopher Baker (Warren);29
Linda York (Klobuchar);43
Barbara Brumfield (Klobuchar);54
Republican ballot
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump;1855
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;24
US Senator
Mark C. Curran Jr.;525
Tom Tarter;218
Casey Chlebek;59
Peggy Hubbard;362
Robert Marshall;395
Illinois House - District 115
Zachary A. Meyer;163
John R. Howard;137
Johnnie Ray Smith II;67
Clifford Lindemann;65
Paul Jacobs;0
Supreme Court Judge
5th Judicial District
David K. Overstreet;1,429
John B. Barberis Jr.;253
Appellate Court Judge
5th Judicial District
Mark M. Boie;249
Katherine Ruocco;0