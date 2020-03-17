Union County 2020 primary results
Union County 2020 primary results

Union County

Democratic ballot

President of the United States

Bernie Sanders;439

Joseph R. Biden;823

Michael R. Bloomberg;23

Elizabeth Warren;28

Pete Buttigieg;14

Tom Steyer;1

Andrew Yang;4

Michael Bennet;1

John K. Delaney;4

Tulsi Gabbard;7

Cory Booker;8

US House - District 12

Joel D. Funk;366

Raymond C. Lenzi;872

Delegate to National Nominating Convention

12th Congressional District

(Vote for not more than 5)

Allan Blessing (Yang);61

Latoya Greenwood (Biden);657

Jay Hoffman (Biden);690

Sherry Tite (Biden);736

Chris Belt (Biden);685

John Gulley (Biden);674

Georgia L de la Garza (Sanders);330

Lynne Schwartzhoff (Sanders);325

Ken Sharkey (Sanders);310

Matt Welser (Sanders);312

Nathaniel M Keener (Sanders);277

Phillip Matthews (Warren);45

Kerry Warren-Couch (Warren);38

Andrew Lopinot (Warren);31

Elizabeth Hunter (Warren);71

Christopher Baker (Warren);29

Linda York (Klobuchar);43

Barbara Brumfield (Klobuchar);54

Republican ballot

President of the United States

Donald J. Trump;1855

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente;24

US Senator

Mark C. Curran Jr.;525

Tom Tarter;218

Casey Chlebek;59

Peggy Hubbard;362

Robert Marshall;395

Illinois House - District 115

Zachary A. Meyer;163

John R. Howard;137

Johnnie Ray Smith II;67

Clifford Lindemann;65

Paul Jacobs;0

Supreme Court Judge

5th Judicial District

David K. Overstreet;1,429

John B. Barberis Jr.;253

Appellate Court Judge

5th Judicial District

Mark M. Boie;249

Katherine Ruocco;0

