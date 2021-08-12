Urías 5 extra-base hits, Piña 6 RBIs, Brewers rout Cubs 17-4

CHICAGO — Luis Urías tied a major league record with five extra-base hits and Manny Piña drove in six runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 17-4 romp over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Urías homered in the seventh and ninth innings. He also hit three doubles, drove in five runs and scored five. He became the 16th player with five extra-base hits in a game, and the first since San Francisco's Alex Dickerson last year.
Piña had a grand slam and a two-run homer. Jace Peterson added five hits, including a home run, as the NL Central leaders completed a four-game sweep even though All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff made an early exit.
A day after routing Chicago 10-0, the Brewers surpassed their previous high of 15 runs this year set against the Cubs on June 30. They established another season best with 22 hits in their most lopsided win this year.
The Cubs have lost eight in a row and 14 of 16.
The Brewers scored five in the second, highlighted by Peterson's two-run shot, and were just getting started.
Piña made it 9-1 with none out in the fifth when he drove his first career grand slam out, chasing Kyle Hendricks (13-5) and sending the Cubs' ace to his first loss in more than three months.
Hendricks got tagged for a career-worst nine runs and matched a season-high with 11 hits. The right-hander was 11-0 in 16 starts since a loss to Pittsburgh on May 9.
Piña added a two-run drive in the sixth, giving him three multihomer games in his career and two this season.
Woodruff was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth after throwing 74 pitches. He allowed an unearned run and two hits.
Hunter Strickland (1-1) worked a scoreless inning.
Chicago released Jake Arrieta after he got hit hard Wednesday night, ending a rough second stint with the team for a pitcher who won a Cy Young Award and helped bring home a drought-busting World Series championship in his first go-around.
Frank Schwindel and Patrick Wisdom hit back-to-back homers in the Cubs seventh.
ATHLETICS 17, INDIANS 0: At Cleveland, Mitch Moreland homered twice, Chris Bassitt posted his AL-leading 12th win and Oakland routed Cleveland for their seventh straight victory.
By the end, the only drama involved Matt Chapman, who walked in his first five plate appearances for Oakland. With a chance to tie the major league record for walks in a game, he struck out swinging in the ninth.
Matt Canha and Starling Marte each drove in three runs and Chapman scored three times as the Athletics moved a season-high 18 games over .500.
MARINERS 3, RANGERS 1: At Seattle, Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered and Seattle beat Texas.
Gonzales (4-5) allowed Charlie Culberson's homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin's single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters over the final seven innings — helped by a double play that followed his only walk of the game.
The left-hander struck out pinch-hitter Jonah Heim in an eight-pitch at-bat to conclude his 108-pitch gem, getting a standing ovation from the crowd.
METS 5, NATIONALS 4: At New York, Pete Alonso hit a game-ending homer with one out in the seventh inning and New York quickly bounced back from blowing the lead, beating Washington for a doubleheader sweep.
The Mets won the opener 4-1 as Brandon Nimmo homered and drove in four run and Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth.
New York took a 4-1 lead, too, into the seventh of the second game before the Nationals rallied against Trevor May and Jeurys Familia (6-2). A run-scoring wild pitch by Familia and Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run single tied it.
PHILLIES 2, DODGERS 1: At Philadelphia, Bryce Harper homered, Ian Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and Philadelphia held off the Dodgers, ending Los Angeles' four-game winning streak.
The Dodgers were denied their first sweep in Philadelphia since 2012 and fell to 13-20 in one-run games this year. The Phillies salvaged the finale of the three-game series and held their share of the NL East lead.