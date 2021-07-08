Urías becomes 1st 11-game winner, Dodgers beat Marlins 6-1

MIAMI — Julio Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm's leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.

Urías (11-3) gave up just four more hits, struck out nine and walked two.

Chris Taylor's RBI single tied the score in the fourth. Matt Beaty singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth, chasing Sandy Alcantara (5-8_, and Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly off David Hess.

Miami announced Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022.

MARINERS 4, YANKEES 0: At Seattle, Rookie Logan Gilbert (3-2) pitched one-hit ball over seven innings, struck out a career-high eight and retired his final 18 batters.

Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore homered off Jordan Montgomery (3-4) as Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set.

Paul Sewald struck out a pair in the eighth and Kendall Graveman finished. New York was held to one hit for the first time since Sept. 25, 2019, vs. Tampa Bay and dropped to 3-8 when going for a series sweep this year, including 1-5 on the road.