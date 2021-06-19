Urshela takes shard in eye, then hits go-ahead homer

NEW YORK — Six innings after a shard of his broken bat hit Gio Urshela in the right eye, he saw a fastball clearly enough to hit a go-ahead home run.
Urshela's eighth-inning drive off Jesus Luzardo landed in the netting above Monument Park beyond center field and helped New York rally from a three-run deficit in a 7-5 victory Saturday that stopped Oakland's
Urshela’s bat splinted as he grounded into a double play in the second inning.
“Obviously, a scary moment there, but they got with him underneath, whether it was drops or whatever, and got the little fraying (out),” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Obviously, one of those scary situations initially. But he was OK.”
Urshela jogged to first.
“I saw just the piece of wood coming to my eyes," he said. ”I don’t even see the ball and I don’t even see where I was running. Just my eyes started feeling like a little pain, but thank God, I’m good.”
Urshela's presence turned the game.
He singled in New York’s first run in the fourth and put the Yankees ahead 5-4 when he turned on a 98.6 mph fastball from Luzardo (2-4). DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single against Sergio Romo.
“Luzardo’s a pitcher who throws really hard,” Urshela said. “So I’m trying to stay short and trying to swing (at) a ball in the zone.”
Of Urshela's 36 homers since he joined the Yankees in April 2019, 16 have tied a game or provided a lead.
METS 5, 6, NATIONALS 1, 2: At Washington, Jon Lester pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to gain his first win for Washington, Kyle Schwarber backed him with four RBIs on a pair of home runs and the Nationals beat the Mets to split a day-night doubleheader.
Francisco Lindor had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the Mets, who won the opener 5-1.
TWINS 3, RANGERS 2: At Arlington, Texas, Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King in the seventh inning, and Minnesota beat the Rangers.
Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th place.
BLUE JAYS 10, ORIOLES 7: At Baltimore, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and later capped Toronto’s ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double, and the Blue Jays ended a five-game skid with a victory over Baltimore.
Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles.
PIRATES 6, INDIANS 3: At Pittsburgh, Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and Pittsburgh rallied for a victory over Cleveland.
Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98-mph fastball from James Karinchak that sailed over the stands in right and bounced into the Allegheny River.
RED SOX 7, ROYALS 1: At Kansas, Missouri, light-hitting Bobby Dalbec had three RBIs and was a double short of a cycle, J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer and Boston beat Kansas City.
Dalbec, Boston's No. 9 hitter, singled in the second, put Boston ahead 2-1 in the fifth with his team-high third triple, was hit by a Jackson Kowar pitch in the seventh and hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Kowar.
PHILLIES 13, GIANTS 6: At San Francisco, Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia over San Francisco.
Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018.