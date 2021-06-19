Urshela takes shard in eye, then hits go-ahead homer

NEW YORK — Six innings after a shard of his broken bat hit Gio Urshela in the right eye, he saw a fastball clearly enough to hit a go-ahead home run.

Urshela's eighth-inning drive off Jesus Luzardo landed in the netting above Monument Park beyond center field and helped New York rally from a three-run deficit in a 7-5 victory Saturday that stopped Oakland's

Urshela’s bat splinted as he grounded into a double play in the second inning.

“Obviously, a scary moment there, but they got with him underneath, whether it was drops or whatever, and got the little fraying (out),” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Obviously, one of those scary situations initially. But he was OK.”

Urshela jogged to first.

“I saw just the piece of wood coming to my eyes," he said. ”I don’t even see the ball and I don’t even see where I was running. Just my eyes started feeling like a little pain, but thank God, I’m good.”

Urshela's presence turned the game.

He singled in New York’s first run in the fourth and put the Yankees ahead 5-4 when he turned on a 98.6 mph fastball from Luzardo (2-4). DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single against Sergio Romo.