Valedictorian and Salutatorian Speeches | Benton Consolidated High School Class of 2021

Reece Johnson, co-valedictorian

My word is blessing. Because I moved here to Benton in the middle of my high school career, I've leamed to look at situations from a different point of view. So even though this past year hasn't been what we expected, I see it as a blessing in disguise. Of course, I missed having a regular homecoming week, a maskless basketball season, and a school sponsored prom, but look on the bright side: Isn't it every senior's dream to skip school on Fridays? And how about those two extra weeks of snow days? That wasn't so bad. I mean, without those snow days, nobody would've been able to meet Shamus O'Neal. And besides, the kids in Dublin hardly got to go to school in person all year long. So one day when we look back in 5, 10, or 20 years, let's not let the bad overshadow the good in our senior year. And lastly, before I go sit down, I'd like to leave you with an old Irish blessing: May good luck be with you wherever you go, and your blessings outnurnber the shamrocks that grow. May your days be many and your troubles be few, rnay all God's blessings descend upon you. May peace be within you. May your heart be strong. May you frnd what you're seeking wherever you roam. Thank you.

Trinity Price, co-valedictorian

As I reminisce on the last four years the word that comes to mind is prosperity. To prosper is to succeed, flourish, and thrive, which all of us have done in one way or another in our high school careers, whether that be in academics, the arts, athletics or anything else you have chosen to be involved in. Some may look at prosperity as something that can only be achieved long term but I want to introduce you to a new point of view that may be beneficial to all of us as we leave high school. I am sure that most of our goals include succeeding in life, which we all have a vastly different definition of, but we have to remember that life goes by one day at a time. This means that we have to make evely day count towards our end goal. Now, I know this probably does not mean much now but what if we made it our goal to prosper each day? What if we woke up every morning and chose to take steps that would push us to better ourselves and those around us? By focusing on the growth that we can accomplish in a day it is easier for us to realize that prosperity is not a job, how many kids you have or how much money you have in the bank; it is the growth in your heart and your mindset that allows you to truly feel successful in your life. As we embark on this new chapter in our lives, my hope for the class of 2021 is that we will continue to strive for prosperity, however that may look for each of us individually and I hope that we all remember what true prosperity is. Thank you.