Valedictorian and Salutatorian Speeches | Benton Consolidated High School Class of 2021

Olivia Barclay, co-valedictorian
On behalf of the class of 2021, I'd like to welcome those gathered today in support of the graduates before you. As valedictorians, the eight of us standing here will sum up this year using a series of words to impart some advice to our peers. My word is responsibility. Two of my favorite definitions of responsibility are, "being accountable," and "acting independently." In our time as BCHS students, we've all had our share of obligations, whether that be keeping up with school work, a job, or sports practice -- the typical areas our lives have revolved around. Being responsible has never been more important than this past year: our high school careers are coming to a close, and our adult lives are looming on the horizon. Eleanor Roosevelt once said, "In the long run, we shape our lives, and we shape ourselves. The process never ends until we die. And the choices we make are ultinnately our own responsibility." As we step into our futures, I encourage each and every one of you to keep responsibility in mind, as being accountable for our actions will be more crucial than ever. Have the courage to live your lives as you want, and let your decisions shape you for the better. I have the utmost confidence that we will achieve success, and no matter the roads traveled, I wish all of you well.
Mitch Giacone, salutatorian
Thank you all for coming today. I would just like to say how proud I am of the class of 2021. Last March, we were told to shut our lives down for a few weeks. Little did we know what we were about to experience. This has to be the craziest school year ever, and it just so happened to be our senior year — and a challenge for all of us. We missed out on a lot of things that we would have in a normal year like going to basketball games and pep sessions. But once again, I am proud of how this class responded to the adversity. Wearing masks in school and during extracurricular activities was hard, but we got through it together. I felt as if we all grew closer with our friend groups throughout this school year and pushed each other to keep going no matter how tough times got. I will cherish those moments with my fiiends. We learned how to adjust on the fly whether it be in school or out. Who would've thought that we'd play football in the spring and have the homecoming parade on Industrial Park Road? This was not anywhere close to how I had imagined my senior year to be, but we all made the absolute best of it. I thank God every day for giving me a great family and friend group to be there through the good and bad times that this school year brought us. In closing, I want to thank you, Class of 2021, for all the memories. And to my buddy Christian Rolla, we all love and miss you. Thank you.
Reece Johnson, co-valedictorian
My word is blessing. Because I moved here to Benton in the middle of my high school career, I've leamed to look at situations from a different point of view. So even though this past year hasn't been what we expected, I see it as a blessing in disguise. Of course, I missed having a regular homecoming week, a maskless basketball season, and a school sponsored prom, but look on the bright side: Isn't it every senior's dream to skip school on Fridays? And how about those two extra weeks of snow days? That wasn't so bad. I mean, without those snow days, nobody would've been able to meet Shamus O'Neal. And besides, the kids in Dublin hardly got to go to school in person all year long. So one day when we look back in 5, 10, or 20 years, let's not let the bad overshadow the good in our senior year. And lastly, before I go sit down, I'd like to leave you with an old Irish blessing: May good luck be with you wherever you go, and your blessings outnurnber the shamrocks that grow. May your days be many and your troubles be few, rnay all God's blessings descend upon you. May peace be within you. May your heart be strong. May you frnd what you're seeking wherever you roam. Thank you.
Trinity Price, co-valedictorian
As I reminisce on the last four years the word that comes to mind is prosperity. To prosper is to succeed, flourish, and thrive, which all of us have done in one way or another in our high school careers, whether that be in academics, the arts, athletics or anything else you have chosen to be involved in. Some may look at prosperity as something that can only be achieved long term but I want to introduce you to a new point of view that may be beneficial to all of us as we leave high school. I am sure that most of our goals include succeeding in life, which we all have a vastly different definition of, but we have to remember that life goes by one day at a time. This means that we have to make evely day count towards our end goal. Now, I know this probably does not mean much now but what if we made it our goal to prosper each day? What if we woke up every morning and chose to take steps that would push us to better ourselves and those around us? By focusing on the growth that we can accomplish in a day it is easier for us to realize that prosperity is not a job, how many kids you have or how much money you have in the bank; it is the growth in your heart and your mindset that allows you to truly feel successful in your life. As we embark on this new chapter in our lives, my hope for the class of 2021 is that we will continue to strive for prosperity, however that may look for each of us individually and I hope that we all remember what true prosperity is. Thank you.
Jayla Sotelo, co-valedictorian
Good afternoon class of 2021! Today, I see perseverance as I look out upon my classmates -- young men and women ready to face the tribulations of the real world. A class of spirits filled with grit, ready to look adversity in its face and tell it to "step aside." Our whole lives, we've been supporled by a wonderful community, staff friends, and family. Now, as we set out on our own, we must rely on our perseverance to carry us through many storms. Perseverance, or the continued effort to do or achieve something despite difficulties, failure, or opposition, is one trait that we have acquired during our four years of high school. Sure, it would have been much easier to Sparknote that whole book, and we might have had more free time if we just gave up on a couple of assignments. However, perseverance is what separates the unsuccessful from the successful. It is that little voice inside our hearts, telling us to not give up. Do you remember the little girls and boys who wanted to be astronauts, ballerinas, and rockstars? At that time, we thought it was a perfectly reasonable answer to the question, "What would you like to be when you grow up?," because we viewed no challenge great enough to ever deter us from our dreams. I pray that we go through life sharing this mindset with the younger versions of ourselves. I wish for you all to have dreams which light your soul on fire and give your life purpose. With dreams and goals come criticism, resistance, and failure, but I hope that we will all have the inner resilience to never give up on ourselves. My wish for our class is that we never lose our perseverance.
Sesley Tedeschi, co-valedictorian
Adaptation describes our class. According to Oxford Languages, adaptation is, "to become adjusted to new conditions." All of us have adapted in our four years at BCHS and will continue to adapt throughout our lifetime. With the school year being so crazy because of the coronavirus, we were thrown many curveballs. We ended our junior year being fully remote, began our senior year witlh a hybrid model, and ended the year in person, We have learned to adapt to these changes and continue to learn despite these challenges. We have relied on each other and come together more than ever before. As we all move on and God takes each of us on a different journey, we will continue to adapt to the world aorund us. Going to college will be a huge change for some of us. Moving hundreds of miles away from everything you've ever known is intimidating, but your're going rlo adapt, and it will be the best time of your life. Others might experience change differently, but you'll still adapt to attending college while at home, going straight to the workforce, or joining the military. Whatever your future plans are, always remain adaptable. Class of 2021, I wish each of you nothing but the best!