Valedictorian Speech | Shawnee High School Class of 2020

Olivia Jackson, valedictorian

This has been a crazy year. No one could have predicted how this year would end, and I know it’s not the ending any of us wanted. I know this speech is supposed to be encouraging, and I will get to that, but first I just want to address how our senior year ended. A lot of people have tried to help us see the good in this situation and, don’t get me wrong, there has been some good, but I’m not here to tell you how this whole end of the year is in some weird way better than we imagined, because it’s not. Honestly, it really just stinks. It was not what any of us wanted at all, and I’m here to tell you it’s okay to not like how the year ended. It’s okay to be appreciative of everything the school is doing to make us feel special while also feeling sad. It’s okay to love the support from the community and be mad that you didn’t get the graduation you wanted. We are all feeling the same way, and it’s okay. The key thing there is, we are all going through it together. No, we couldn’t physically end the year together, but we are in this together. We are all feeling the same disappointment and frustration. We can get through this together because we are stronger together.