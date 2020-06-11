Valedictorian Speech | Shawnee High School Class of 2020

Olivia Jackson, valedictorian
This has been a crazy year. No one could have predicted how this year would end, and I know it’s not the ending any of us wanted. I know this speech is supposed to be encouraging, and I will get to that, but first I just want to address how our senior year ended. A lot of people have tried to help us see the good in this situation and, don’t get me wrong, there has been some good, but I’m not here to tell you how this whole end of the year is in some weird way better than we imagined, because it’s not. Honestly, it really just stinks. It was not what any of us wanted at all, and I’m here to tell you it’s okay to not like how the year ended. It’s okay to be appreciative of everything the school is doing to make us feel special while also feeling sad. It’s okay to love the support from the community and be mad that you didn’t get the graduation you wanted. We are all feeling the same way, and it’s okay. The key thing there is, we are all going through it together. No, we couldn’t physically end the year together, but we are in this together. We are all feeling the same disappointment and frustration. We can get through this together because we are stronger together.
If this quarantine has taught us anything, it's that we can be there for each other without sitting in the same classroom together every day. We as a class have overcome so much together. This pandemic is just something else that can be added to the list. We are so strong, and I know each and every one of you will do great things in life. I have grown up with some of you and others I’ve only known for a few years, but I have seen some of the hardships y’all have had to deal with in your life. We’ve seen our fair share of struggles, this virus is just one more thing that is going to make us even stronger. It was a rough last quarter, but we did it. And we’ve had our fair share of great times too. From spirit weeks to our AP classes to sports teams, we’ve had some fun times.
I just want to tell you all that I am so proud of you. Honestly, I am beyond proud of each and every one of you. I have seen y’all grow so much over the years. We have had some good times and some not so good times, but we are all here. We did it. But we couldn’t have done it without a lot of people helping us along the way. I want to thank everyone that has helped us get to this point. Family, friends, friends that have become family, teachers, school staff, coaches, mentors, and anyone else that has pushed us to get to this point. We truly couldn’t have done it without you, so thank you.
You know, I like to think of us as a family. We are such a small class, and that has allowed us to become so close. Y’all are like the siblings I never had. Yes, we fight and argue, but what family doesn’t? And no matter how badly you wanted to get out of here, I know you will miss this. You will miss seeing all of us. I know I sure will. I love you all, and I am so, so proud of you. Thank you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!