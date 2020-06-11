Valedictorian Speech | Steeleville High School Class of 2020

Most of us remember the day we got our computer login information. 2020 seemed like something out of a sci-fi novel, a year so far away that we could never possibly reach it. Nevertheless, here we are, in 2020. There are a few people in particular we would like to thank, without which, our graduation today would not be possible. First of all, thank you to our parents and guardians. You drove us to countless practices, helped us with hours upon hours of homework, and were always there to listen when life just didn't seem fair. Thank you to the administration for continuing to be dedicated to us when the pandemic ruined everyone's plans. Thank you teachers. You managed to move your classrooms online with almost no notice. You were forced to work harder than ever before, and you did not back down from the challenge. While it may not always feel like it, we want you to know that you are appreciated.