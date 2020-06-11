Valedictorian Speech | Steeleville High School Class of 2020

Alexandria Hinnerichs, co-valedictorian
Kaelyn Rubach, co-valedictorian
Welcome to the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. We would like to thank our friends, family, guardians, the Steeleville teachers, staff, and our peers for their help and guidance throughout these past four years. We would also like to thank those of you who attended the graduation parade and those that made that day and this day possible. We are all incredibly grateful for the ability to finally gather here to celebrate this moment with all of you.
The senior class has been forced to overcome more hurdles than any of us could have ever anticipated. We are the first class born after the events of 9/11, and the first class to graduate during a pandemic in over 100 years. It is incredible that out of our limited life experience, we have already overcome so much.
It is true that our class has been forced to deal with these extraordinary circumstances, but we were still lucky enough to experience many of the same highs and lows that other classes enjoy. We have been through heartbreaking losses, such as the time when the volleyball team lost their final game 31-29. But we have also worked hard for astonishing triumphs, like our senior boys winning every regional baseball title they ever played since 6th grade, along with an amazing run last year that got them third place at state. We may not have gotten a traditional prom or graduation, but we still walked the halls on our first day of senior year with a ball of nerves and excitement in our stomachs, we still rallied with our classmates to win at battle of the classes, we still complained to every teacher about how ready we were to graduate. We still had a senior year.
Most of us remember the day we got our computer login information. 2020 seemed like something out of a sci-fi novel, a year so far away that we could never possibly reach it. Nevertheless, here we are, in 2020. There are a few people in particular we would like to thank, without which, our graduation today would not be possible. First of all, thank you to our parents and guardians. You drove us to countless practices, helped us with hours upon hours of homework, and were always there to listen when life just didn't seem fair. Thank you to the administration for continuing to be dedicated to us when the pandemic ruined everyone's plans. Thank you teachers. You managed to move your classrooms online with almost no notice. You were forced to work harder than ever before, and you did not back down from the challenge. While it may not always feel like it, we want you to know that you are appreciated.
Standing here today, this is really the first time for me that all of this feels real. Whether we've chosen to go away to college, or the military, or join the workforce, all of our lives are about to diverge for the first time. Many of us in this class have been together since pre-school, but now it is time for us to move on. I know some of us will move far away from here, and probably never look back. But like Curt always reminds us, "Once a Warrior, always a Warrior".
