Valedictorian Speeches | Du Quoin High School Class of 2020

Madeleine Cornett, co-valedictorian
I would like to begin by saying thank you to the faculty and staff of Du Quoin High School for helping my classmates and myself throughout our time here at DHS.
For me, this speech has been years in the making. Freshman year we were told to write a letter to our future selves that we would open at the end of our Senior year. In my letter I wrote to myself, “I hope that we graduate as Valedictorian.” I know it sounds cheesy and cliche, but it has always been a goal of mine to stand where I am today. You think that with all of my years of wishful thinking I would have already had the perfect speech written, but that is, unfortunately, not the case. When the time came for me to sit down and write this speech, my mind went blank and I was lost. So, I went to the most obvious place for help, Google. After spending hours searching for help I felt even more lost and that’s when I realized that no amount of googling or WikiHow articles were going to help me, and that I needed to look back on the past four years.
It’s pretty safe to say that the last four years have been a rollercoaster ride; from the time Freshman year that a transformer exploded and the power went out and we were able to go home early, to now, living during a worldwide pandemic and to all of the individual memories we made along the way. Throughout our time here at DHS we have had classmates move to other schools and we have had many new faces join us as well. Even though it can be sad to see the old faces leave, you may find some of your very best friends in the new (I'm looking at you Sarah Lynd. You still haven't entirely convinced me that your family isn't a part of the CIA).
As a class, we have all excelled in and out of the classroom. The girls’ track team placed first at state and the boys’ track team placed second. The girls’ cross country team was also the first ever in school history to go to state.This year the varsity Scholar Bowl team went undefeated. We were also the last freshman class to eat lunch with all of the other grades. Even though we missed out on many lasts of our Senior such as Prom, spring sports seasons, and the school musical (where I was looking forward to dressing up as a crazy old man in Beauty and the Beast), we are all about to go out into the world and experience many new firsts.
I'm not going to lie and say that we will all see each other again one day at a class reunion. This may very well be the last time some of us ever see each other. I know this can be sad to think about, but you can't forget that the people who are around you today will always be a part of you. Whether you knew it or not, your time spent here at DHS has shaped you into the person you are today. If I had never stepped foot in this high school I would have never been able to call my best friends, my best friends. We all may be unique individuals but we all share one thing in common, this high school and the memories made inside, including the good and the bad. Even though high school was not at all what I expected, I wouldn't change the time I have spent here at DHS for anything in the world.
So, I will leave you one last message from one of the greatest Disney Channel Original Movies of our childhood: Class of 2020, we’re all in this together.
Shelby Harris, co-valedictorian
Good evening. Or morning. Or afternoon. Or midnight snack break. Or whenever you happen to read this. I am Shelby Harris, co-valedictorian of the Du Quoin High School Class of 2020. I never thought these would be our circumstances for graduation, but if I’ve learned anything throughout this time, it’s to never take my opportunities for granted. So, without further ado, here’s to the graduating class of 2020.
To my parents and all the other parents and guardians of my classmates: thank you for supporting us in our adventures. Thank you for taking the pictures, organizing the events, picking us up when we fell down, and being our biggest fans. Thank you to all the parents who took in your kid’s crazy friends and supported them as well. Thank you for letting us invade your houses for homecoming billboard building and group projects. Thank you for being the ones screaming loudest from the stands, even if we were embarrassed in the moment.
To the faculty and staff of DHS: thank you for being invested in our four years as Indians. Thank you for taking the time to form relationships with us students. Thank you to all that took on extra positions as coaches, advisers, sponsors, and directors. Thank you for making school more than just homework, tests, and stress. Thank you for the “B Squad” performances, for letting us tape you to the walls, for letting us pie you in the face, for singing every word to “Super Bass” while we’re on a bus.
But most of all, thank you to the Class of 2020 itself. My time at DHS would have been drastically different without every single one of you. I have grown up with many of you. I have memories with most of you from when I was just six years old. In this group I have friends, best friends, and friends that I consider family. Thank you for cheering me on for the past four years, and for giving me so many reasons to be proud. Thank you for fighting through the past four years with me.
We did it. We may have been the problem child of District 300 but we did it. We are moving on to conquer the world, or at least the couch until we’re allowed to go outside. I encourage you all to “have fun, be safe, make smart choices, and don’t get arrested.” Copyright Ryan Summers. Never forget your time spent at Du Quoin High School, because once an Indian, always an Indian. Always remember to be the reason someone smiles today, and in the words of THE Jeff Gossett, “Thank you and that concludes this bulletin.”
