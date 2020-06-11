Valedictorian Speeches | Du Quoin High School Class of 2020

As a class, we have all excelled in and out of the classroom. The girls’ track team placed first at state and the boys’ track team placed second. The girls’ cross country team was also the first ever in school history to go to state.This year the varsity Scholar Bowl team went undefeated. We were also the last freshman class to eat lunch with all of the other grades. Even though we missed out on many lasts of our Senior such as Prom, spring sports seasons, and the school musical (where I was looking forward to dressing up as a crazy old man in Beauty and the Beast), we are all about to go out into the world and experience many new firsts.

I'm not going to lie and say that we will all see each other again one day at a class reunion. This may very well be the last time some of us ever see each other. I know this can be sad to think about, but you can't forget that the people who are around you today will always be a part of you. Whether you knew it or not, your time spent here at DHS has shaped you into the person you are today. If I had never stepped foot in this high school I would have never been able to call my best friends, my best friends. We all may be unique individuals but we all share one thing in common, this high school and the memories made inside, including the good and the bad. Even though high school was not at all what I expected, I wouldn't change the time I have spent here at DHS for anything in the world.