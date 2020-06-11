Valedictorian Speeches | Frankfort Community High School Class of 2020

Lastly, I want to thank and also congratulate the rest of the class of 2020. We have grown up together, and shared memories that will last a lifetime. I will never forget all of the times that we have spent working on the variety show and homecoming parade floats, doing community service hours, meeting up to study or work on projects for countless hours, and of course making the best chicken and dumplings that anyone will ever taste. I know that some of us will travel far away and may never be back to West Frankfort, and some will stay right here. Wherever we all go, we will always be a family. I am so proud of every one of you and what we have accomplished. I would not have wanted to go through school with any other group of people.

Sophia Simonis, co-valedictorian

Congratulations FCHS class of 2020! It’s finally here. We’ve been waiting for this day for the last 12 years.

While this isn’t quite what we were expecting, we are very lucky to be here today, at our high school graduation ceremony.