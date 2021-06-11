Vandy's Rocker, Stanford's Beck dominate in super regionals

Rocker in 2019 pitched a no-hitter against Duke in the super regionals and was selected the CWS Most Outstanding Player. There was no NCAA Tournament last year because of the pandemic. He's now 6-0 in his career in the national tournament with a 0.63 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings.

"It's an opportunity for you to leave it all out there at the moment because it's coming down to the wire and you've got to do what's best for your team at the moment," Rocker said of his motivation.

Rocker (13-3) prevailed in the pitcher's duel with Gavin Williams (10-1), who lost for the first time this season after scattering seven hits and striking out 13 in 7 1/3 innings.

East Carolina (44-16) is in its sixth super regional, and its 30 NCAA Tournament appearances without making it to the CWS is the longest streak of its kind.

Stanford's Beck (9-1) went to the mound in the bottom of the first inning with a four-run lead. He had 0-2 counts on 18 of the 30 batters he faced and struck out a career-high 13 in 7 1/3 innings. He gave up two runs and was never stressed after the Cardinal (37-15) scored four times in the first on a homer by Tim Tawa and three straight RBI singles.