Vasilevskiy, Colton help Lightning beat Blackhawks 4-2

Gourde put the Lightning in front with 2:58 left in the period on the power play. After taking a pass from Mikhail Sergachev, Gourde split the defense and tried to find Tyler Johnson with a pass, but the puck deflected back to him allowing him to put a quick backhand on net that squeezed through the pads of Lankinen.

The Blackhawks quickly answered with another power-play goal at 18:45. Strome cut across the crease off a pass from Janmark and was able to put in his own rebound after the initial chance hit the post.

PREDATORS 2, PANTHERS 1: At Sunrise, Calle Jarnkrok scored twice, leading Nashville to a win over Florida.

Juuse Saros stopped 40 shots and the Predators beat the Panthers for the first time in four games.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves and lost for the first time in seven starts. The Panthers had their four-game win streak snapped.

DEVILS 3, PENGUINS 2: At Newark, Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves, Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and New Jersey beat Pittsburgh.

P.K. Subban and Travis Zajac also scored, and the Devils collected their second straight win at home following a losing streak of 11 games (0-10-1) in Newark.