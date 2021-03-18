Vasilevskiy, Colton help Lightning beat Blackhawks 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves for his 10th consecutive victory, rookie Ross Colton broke a third-period tie with his second career goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.
Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay.
Dylan Strome and Mattias Janmark had power-play goals for the Blackhawks. They have lost three straight and are 1-5 in their last six games.
The teams will complete the two-game series Saturday.
Colton gave Tampa Bay the lead at 5:32 of the third period. He raced up ice and took a pass from Mathieu Joseph, skated in alone on Kevin Lankinen, pulled the puck back to his forehand and tucked a shot between the post and the pad.
Hedman added an empty-net goal with 16 seconds.
Barclay Goodrow put Chicago on a power play in the opening minute as he tried to engage Connor Murphy in a fight for a hit Murphy delivered to Erik Cernak the last time the two teams met March 7. But Murphy didn't fight and Goodrow was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, leading to Janmark's goal at 2:10.
Killorn pulled Tampa Bay even with his eighth of the season, taking a pass from Hedman and sweeping around the back of the net for a wraparound that hit the skate of Lankinen and banked in at 13:15.
Gourde put the Lightning in front with 2:58 left in the period on the power play. After taking a pass from Mikhail Sergachev, Gourde split the defense and tried to find Tyler Johnson with a pass, but the puck deflected back to him allowing him to put a quick backhand on net that squeezed through the pads of Lankinen.
The Blackhawks quickly answered with another power-play goal at 18:45. Strome cut across the crease off a pass from Janmark and was able to put in his own rebound after the initial chance hit the post.
PREDATORS 2, PANTHERS 1: At Sunrise, Calle Jarnkrok scored twice, leading Nashville to a win over Florida.
Juuse Saros stopped 40 shots and the Predators beat the Panthers for the first time in four games.
Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves and lost for the first time in seven starts. The Panthers had their four-game win streak snapped.
DEVILS 3, PENGUINS 2: At Newark, Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves, Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and New Jersey beat Pittsburgh.
P.K. Subban and Travis Zajac also scored, and the Devils collected their second straight win at home following a losing streak of 11 games (0-10-1) in Newark.
Mackenzie Blackwood was expected to start in goal for New Jersey, but he was scratched after warmups. The team says the absence was not COVID-19 related.
BRUINS 4, SABRES 1: At Buffalo, David Krejci had three assists to cross the 700-point threshold and Boston beat Buffalo to extend the Sabres’ skid to 13 games.
David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, Craig Smith, Jake DeBrusk and Greg McKegg also scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves
Kyle Okposo scored his first career short-handed goal but it was hardly enough for the Sabres in their first game under new coach Don Granato. Buffalo’s 13-game skid (0-11-2) is the second-longest in franchise history and the longest in the NHL since the Sabres lost 14 straight during the 2014-15 season.
BLUE JACKETS 3, HURRICANES 2: At Raleigh, Seth Jones scored his second goal with 50.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give Columbus a win over Carolina.
Kevin Stenlund scored in regulation for the Blue Jackets. Oliver Bjorkstrand assisted on all three goals.
Sebastian Aho scored twice for the Hurricanes, who lost their second straight after an eight-game winning streak.
FLYERS 4, ISLANDERS 3: At Uniondale, Oscar Lindblom scored his second goal of the game with 2:22 left, Carter Hart made 22 saves and Philadelphia recovered after blowing a late, three-goal lead to beat New York.
Lindblom’s shot from between the circles beat goalie Semyon Varlamov for this fourth goal this season. Travis Konecny assisted, his third of the contest, and the Flyers won in regulation for only the second time in their last 10 games.