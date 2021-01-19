Vatrano scores overtime goal, Panthers over Blackhawks

SUNRISE, Fla. — Frank Vatrano scored 2:50 into overtime, and the Florida Panthers beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals for Florida (2-0-0), and Patric Hornqvist also scored. Keith Yandle had a goal and an assist.
Hornqvist, who was acquired in a September trade with Pittsburgh, has two goals and an assist in the first two games.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for Florida in his first start of the season, but the two-time Vezina Trophy winner was a bit rusty.
The 32-year-old Bobrovsky, who is in the second year of a seven-year, $70 million contract, was deemed "unfit to play" during most of training camp. He had a .900 save percentage last season, the second-worst of his career.
Dominik Kubalik scored his first two goals of the year for Chicago, which has dropped its first four games of the pandemic-shortened season. Patrick Kane also scored, and Phillipp Kurashev posted his first NHL goal. Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots in his first NHL start.
Kurashev's shot from the high slot gave the Blackhawks a 4-3 lead with 13:54 left, their first lead of the season. Yandle tied it at 4 with his power-play goal.
PENGUINS 5, CAPITALS 4: At Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime, lifting Pittsburgh to a victory over Washington.
Crosby collected his third goal of the season when he pounced on a rebound off a Kris Letang shot and flipped it by Vitek Vanecek and into the open net to give the Penguins their second win over their rivals in three days.
Colton Sceviour, Evgeni Malkin, Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh. Crosby finished with a goal and two assists as the Penguins rallied from a two-goal deficit. Casey DeSmith finished with 22 saves and added his first career assist when he set up Blueger for a rare shorthanded 3-on-5 goal in the second period.
FLYERS 3, SABRES 0: At Philadelphia, Brian Elliott made 40 saves, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and Philadelphia beat Buffalo.
Jakub Voracek also scored and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter for Philadelphia, which bounced back from Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Sabres.
Konecny broke the scoreless tie with 2:09 left in the second on a breakaway, beating Carter Hutton with a backhand that went through the goalie’s legs. Oskar Lindblom set up the goal with a long bank pass from deep in the defensive zone that landed perfectly on Konecny’s stick in Buffalo’s zone.
JETS 4, SENATORS 3: At Ottawa, Nikolaj Ehlers scored in overtime after the Winnipeg Jets twice rallied from a two-goal deficit en route to a win over Ottawa.