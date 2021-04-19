Vatrano scores twice as Panthers beat Blue Jackets

SUNRISE, Fla. — Frank Vatrano scored two goals, Anthony Duclair had a pair of assists and the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Monday night.

Sam Bennett and Radko Gudas also scored for the Panthers, who have won five straight games against the Blue Jackets and gone 6-0-1 in their last seven meetings.

Vatrano's second goal was an empty-netter at 18:38 of the third after he was stopped on a penalty shot earlier in the period.

Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves. Elvis Merzlikins turned back 35 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand got his team-leading 15th goal and Zac Dalpe also scored for Columbus, which has lost three straight.

Vatrano had the only goal in the first period, beating Merzlikins top shelf for his 16th of the season at the 11:40 mark.

Uncontested in the low slot, Vatrano converted the unassisted one-timer after the puck caromed off Columbus defenseman Seth Jones' skate. It was Vatrano's seventh goal in his last 10 games.

Just 59 seconds into the second period, Bennett made it 2-0 with his first goal for Florida on a wrister past Merzlikins off a return pass from Jonathan Huberdeau.