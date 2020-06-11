Vienna High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kylie Cheyenne Branscum
Hometown: Simpson
Parents: Kyle Branscum and Chrissy Hayden
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study forensic psychology.
Haley Paige Bundren
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Mark and Edna Bundren
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study public relations and marketing.
Karlie Jo Glisson
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Brian and Amie Glisson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study psychology.
Emma Grace Wells
Hometown: Cypress
Parents: John and Marcia Wells
College plans: Attend Belmont University to study music performance and entertainment industries.
Reagan Johnson
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Rick and Kimberly Johnson
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study social work and criminal justice.
Travis James Woodworth
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Shawn Woodworth, and Tim and Kim Parr
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study computer engineering.
