Vienna High School
Vienna High School

Vienna High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Kylie Cheyenne Branscum

Kylie Branscum

Kylie Branscum

Hometown: Simpson

Parents: Kyle Branscum and Chrissy Hayden

College plans: Attend Murray State University to study forensic psychology.

Haley Paige Bundren

Haley Bundren

Haley Bundren

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Mark and Edna Bundren

College plans: Attend Murray State University to study public relations and marketing.

Karlie Jo Glisson

Karlie Glisson

Karlie Glisson

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Brian and Amie Glisson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study psychology.

Emma Grace Wells

Emma Wells

Emma Wells

Hometown: Cypress

Parents: John and Marcia Wells

College plans: Attend Belmont University to study music performance and entertainment industries.

Reagan Johnson

Reagan Johnson

Reagan Johnson

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Rick and Kimberly Johnson

College plans: Attend Murray State University to study social work and criminal justice.

Travis James Woodworth

Travis Woodworth

Travis Woodworth

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Shawn Woodworth, and Tim and Kim Parr

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study computer engineering.

