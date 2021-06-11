Vienna High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Kalysta Conley

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Randall and Lori Conley

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in physiology. She has graduated from Shawnee Community College with both her associate of arts and science degrees.

Matthew Johnson

Hometown: Buncombe

Parents: Jeff and Elizabeth Johnson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in computer science and pursue a master's degree in business administration.

Alivia Montgomery

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Todd and Jodi Montgomery

College plans: Attend Union University to major in social work. She has graduated to from Shawnee Community College with her associate of arts degree.

Mason Poland