Vienna High School
Vienna High School

Vienna High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Kalysta Conley

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Randall and Lori Conley

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in physiology. She has graduated from Shawnee Community College with both her associate of arts and science degrees.

Matthew Johnson

Hometown: Buncombe 

Parents: Jeff and Elizabeth Johnson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in computer science and pursue a master's degree in business administration.

Alivia Montgomery

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Todd and Jodi Montgomery

College plans: Attend Union University to major in social work. She has graduated to from Shawnee Community College with her associate of arts degree.

Mason Poland

Hometown: Cypress

Parents: Gregory Poland and Desiree Henderson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to major in software engineering. He has completed 30 or more college credit hours.

Emma Rush

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Travis and Danielle Jones

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study physical therapy. She has completed 30 or more college credit hours and will play basketball.

James 'Cooper' Shanks

Hometown: Vienna

Parents: Alex and Jaye Shanks

College plans: Attend Mississippi State University in Starkville to major in aerospace engineering. He has completed 30 or more college credit hours.

Harmony Womack

Hometown: Cypress

Parents: Jason and Rachel Womack

College plans: Attend University of Tennessee in Martin to study psychology. She has graduated with her associate degree from Shawnee Community College in Ullin.

