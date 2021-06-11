Vienna High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kalysta Conley
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Randall and Lori Conley
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in physiology. She has graduated from Shawnee Community College with both her associate of arts and science degrees.
Matthew Johnson
Hometown: Buncombe
Parents: Jeff and Elizabeth Johnson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in computer science and pursue a master's degree in business administration.
Alivia Montgomery
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Todd and Jodi Montgomery
College plans: Attend Union University to major in social work. She has graduated to from Shawnee Community College with her associate of arts degree.
Mason Poland
Hometown: Cypress
Parents: Gregory Poland and Desiree Henderson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to major in software engineering. He has completed 30 or more college credit hours.
Emma Rush
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Travis and Danielle Jones
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study physical therapy. She has completed 30 or more college credit hours and will play basketball.
James 'Cooper' Shanks
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Alex and Jaye Shanks
College plans: Attend Mississippi State University in Starkville to major in aerospace engineering. He has completed 30 or more college credit hours.
Harmony Womack
Hometown: Cypress
Parents: Jason and Rachel Womack
College plans: Attend University of Tennessee in Martin to study psychology. She has graduated with her associate degree from Shawnee Community College in Ullin.