Vigilante predator hunter group says it is ending its work

Swanson is free on $40,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court June 11 for a preliminary hearing. Supporters are organizing a peaceful protest outside the courthouse starting at 9 a.m. that day. A change.org petition calling for charges to be dropped had drawn 5,397 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

Swanson, an Army combat veteran with a criminal justice background, said the group was created to “inform the public of child predators” in communities. He has called the charges “ridiculous.”

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a statement, however, that “the grand jury’s decision … reflects the fundamental idea that when members of a community decide to take justice into their own hands, even for laudable purposes, they can place themselves and others in danger and damage potential cases.”

Swanson said KTS will keep its popular Facebook page operational but will no longer conduct any operations.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I am announcing the closing of KTS Predator Hunters LLC,” he posted. “During this time, we have brought a huge amount of awareness to our community of sexual predators and how bold they are to meet children in broad daylight in any population.”