Villanova coach Wright gets 600th win in victory over Butler

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania — Collin Gillespie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 18 points for No. 7 Villanova, and coach Jay Wright won his 600th career game in an 85-66 victory over Butler on Wednesday night.
Wright (600-268) was already Villanova's winningest coach and he became the 39th coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins. Wright is 478-183 since he was hired in 2001 and he has built the Wildcats into one of the elite programs in college basketball. Wright won national championships in 2016 and 2018 and again has the preseason favorite to win the Big East — a team expected to contend for another national title.
Wright earned the milestone in the latest home opener for Villanova since Dec. 22, 1992, against Vermont. The pandemic wreaked havoc on the schedule and Villanova had home games against Temple, Saint Joseph’s and DePaul canceled or postponed. So the Wildcats hit the road and went 4-1 in Connecticut’s “Bubbleville” and won at Texas and Georgetown.
The Pavilion was empty, and fans might have stayed home anyway in a normal year on a night when a major winter storm dumped several inches of snow on campus.
Butler landed safely on Monday night to prepare for just its second game of the season, and first in 21 days after the program paused due to COVID-19 protocols. The 21-day in-season break was believed to be the longest between games in Butler history.
Jair Bolden scored 18 points and helped the Bulldogs (1-1, 0-1 Big East) stay competitive with 3-pointers that kept them within two in the second half.
Like so many games in Wright’s 600-win tenure, the Wildcats found the way to break the game open, in this case a 3-pointer by Cole Swider, Jermaine Samuels slashing his way through the lane for a three-point play and Caleb Daniels hitting a 3 for a 64-53 lead.
Villanova methodically maintained the lead from there — nothing flashy, just smart basketball (six turnovers to Butler’s 15) from an experienced team.
The Wildcats forced a turnover and Gillespie buried a 3 for a 77-63 lead that drew applause from Wright in a sequence that encapsulated all they did right in beating the Bulldogs. Swider hit a 3 for a 19-point advantage, and win No. 600 was soon in the books.
At just 58 and with a job at Villanova for as long as he wants, Wright is on pace to rack up hundreds more victories and truly stamp himself as one of the college game's greats.
PURDUE 67, (20) OHIO STATE 60: At West Lafayette, Indiana, Trevion Williams scored 16 points and came close to a triple-double, leading Purdue past Ohio State.
Williams had nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists in his second game coming off the bench. Eric Hunter Jr. added a season-best 15 points as Matt Painter beat a ranked team for the 50th time in 16 seasons as Boilermakers coach.
Purdue (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) has won two straight and four of its last five.
Justice Sueing led the Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1) with 14 points and Duane Washington Jr. had 13.
Women's Top 25
(7) BAYLOR 86, SOUTHERN 52: At Waco, Texas, Queen Egbo doesn't need to analyze much to figure out the key to her two best games of the season.
The Baylor center just has to stay out of foul trouble, although coach Kim Mulkey can find a teaching moment within that concept as well.
Egbo recorded her second double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, NaLyssa Smith scored 16 points with eight boards and the Lady Bears took control in the second quarter of an victory over Southern.
(24) DEPAUL 86, (9) KENTUCKY 82: At Chicago, DePaul wasn’t going to let its second shot at a top 10 team end the way its first did.
Sonya Morris scored 23 points and Deja Church added 18 to help DePaul top Kentucky.
Both Morris and Church made a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the Blue Demons’ second straight victory and erase memories of a lopsided loss to No. 2 Louisville two weeks ago.
(23) SOUTH FLORIDA 65, MEMPHIS 58: At Memphis, Tennessee, Elisa Pinzan scored 19 points, Elena Tsineke added 14 and South Florida beat Memphis in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
The Bulls outscored Memphis 15-6 in the second quarter — with eight points from Pinzan — for a 31-26 lead, and USF started the third on an 8-0 run — with six points from Tsineke — for a 13-point advantage.
Memphis cut it to 61-58 on an Aerial Wilson layup with 58 seconds left, but Pinzan sealed it at the line.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!