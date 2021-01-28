Virginia Tech women upset No. 2 NC State in OT

The Lady Vols (11-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed by as many as 13 points in the second quarter and was down one with less than two minutes to play.

Donnetta Johnson's jumper at the 2:03 mark had Mississippi on top 61-60 before the Rebels had two misses on their next possession and a turnover after that. Meanwhile Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston each hit a pair of free throws and Davis made a layup for a 66-61 lead with 16 seconds left.

LSU 60, (22) GEORGIA 52: At Athens, Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help LSU upset No. 22 Georgia.

LSU outscored Georgia 25-11 in the fourth quarter, including runs of seven and six straight points. Young’s pull-up jumper and conversion of the three-point play gave the Tigers the lead for good at 50-47 with 4:46 left.

Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and six boards for the Tigers (7-7, 5-3), who pulled even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings.

(23) NORTHWESTERN 97, IOWA 80: At Iowa City, Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points, Veronica Burton added 20 and No. 23 Northwestern beat Iowa for its first season sweep of the Hawkeyes since the 1982-83 season.