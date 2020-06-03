Bell, Julia

School: Agape Christian High School
Future plans: I plan to get an online degree from Western Governor's University in Business Administration.
Accomplishments: Outstanding Pre-Calculus Student High Honors Salutatorian Illinois State Scholar
Extracurriculars: Beta Club (Vice President) Softball (Captain) Student Government (President)
Favorite quote: "Don't be dumb"
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is senior skip day. I'm not supposed to talk about but I think now that I graduated it'll be okay. After watching a sunrise together, majority of the senior decided to call into school for the day. We spent the day sword fighting at WalMart, watching Insidious, and eating donuts. Shoutout to them for being there for me and the whole squad.
Advice to future generations: Never forget to have fun.
Parents' names: Robert and Amber Bell
