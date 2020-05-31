{{featured_button_text}}

School: Du Quoin High School

Future plans: Assisting at a Veternarian Clinic. Attending JALC to further his education in this field.

Accomplishments: Member of FFA. Scholarship from Ministerial Alliance.

Extracurriculars: Has been working at DuQuoin Vetinarian Clinic while attending High School.

Parents' names: Son of Kristy Lynn McKinnies Carter

