School: Du Quoin High School
Future plans: Assisting at a Veternarian Clinic. Attending JALC to further his education in this field.
Accomplishments: Member of FFA. Scholarship from Ministerial Alliance.
Extracurriculars: Has been working at DuQuoin Vetinarian Clinic while attending High School.
Parents' names: Son of Kristy Lynn McKinnies Carter
