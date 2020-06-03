{{featured_button_text}}

School: CARTERVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Future plans: Joining the UNITED STATES ARMY also going to UNOH for diesel mechanic tech

Favorite quote: You are beautiful One of a kind smile more - Roman Atwood

Favorite memory: Watching Roman Atwood

Advice to future generations: Work hard then you get bananas

Parents' names: Charles Hicks and Theresa Bowmen

