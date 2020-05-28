Johnson, MaryGail

School: Pinckneyville Community High School
Future plans: Plans to attend John A. Logan Community College to major in elementary education and then transfer to a university.
Extracurriculars: Was involved in Beta Club, MAPPS, FCCLA, Science Club, and cheerleading during her high school career.
Favorite quote: “Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved." — Pooh, (Winnie the Pooh)
Parents' names: Darian and Julia Johnson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.