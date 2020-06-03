Robertson, Jaden

School: Marion High School
Future plans: Plans to study at John A Logan College and then to SIU-C in the area of Accounting. Jaden also plans to minor in Spanish in hopes of working overseas in the area of Business.
Accomplishments: Jaden received a full ride to JALC and received the National Honor Society award for the top 10.
Extracurriculars: Jaden works for Cornertsone Church as a tech guy. He helps ensure that the services go on without a hitch. He enjoys hanging out with friends and watching movies.
Favorite memory: Jaden was able to travel last summer with his Spanish class to SPain for 10 days. He loved the country and plans to visit again soon.
Advice to future generations: Be yourself and don't try to impress anyone. Also be a kind human.
Parents' names: Charles and Crystal Robertson
