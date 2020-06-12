Zoller, Ethan

School: Herrin High School & John A. Logan College
Future plans: Ethan will be attending SIUC and majoring in animal science and plans to continue his education in veterinary medicine at University of Illinois.
Accomplishments: Herrin High School National Honor Society Academic High Honors - 4 years John A. Logan College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society President's List (4.0) GPA Associate in Arts Degree Associate in Science Degree SIUC Dean's Scholarship SIUC Aim High Scholarship The Robert N. Brewer Family Foundation Scholarship Herrin Tiger Football Alumni Scholarship SIUC Joseph Cyril Courtney Scholarship Tony Galines Scholarship Fred G. Harrison Scholarship Connell Smith-Homer Brown Local 773 Scholarship
Extracurriculars: 4-year member Bowling Team 4-year member Math Team 4-year member Scholar Bowl Team ACES (WYSE) Team Drafting Team Rotary Interact
Favorite quote: A dog’s tail never lies.
Favorite memory: Every day on the first day of school, my birthday, and special occasions, my mother would hand write a note to put in my lunchbox. I enjoyed reading these notes each time they were in there.
Advice to future generations: Just like an arrow is drawn back on a bow before it is launched, life will often drag you down just before it launches you into something spectacular.
Parents' names: Tracie & Danny Zoller
