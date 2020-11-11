Virus postponements hit SEC, Big Ten; 8 games across FBS

The pandemic wrecked more plans across college football on Wednesday, with No. 12 Georgia at Missouri becoming the fourth game postponed in the Southeastern Conference alone and No. 3 Ohio State's visit to Maryland canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Terrapins.

"This is certainly a week unlike any other," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "I've repeatedly said (since March) that the circumstances around the virus will guide our decisions."

While the SEC will assess rescheduling options, there are no open dates built into the Big Ten's nine-week schedule, and teams must play at least six games to qualify to play for the league championship. The Buckeyes are now down to seven games at most and No. 13 Wisconsin, which was favored to win the West Division and meet Buckeyes in the league championship game, has already had two games canceled because of its own outbreak.

Among the three SEC games still on for this Saturday, Arkansas will visit No. 6 Florida without Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on the sideline after he tested positive for the virus. Pittman said he has had some body aches, but is otherwise doing OK. He is isolating in his guest house with his dog.

"I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't somewhat depressed," Pittman said.