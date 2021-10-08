Voice of the Reader: Park admission charge a bad idea

To the Editor:

I am certain that most readers of The Southern have enjoyed the many writings of Les Winkeler over the years. He is probably the best writer of The Southern and certainly has a knack for entertaining readers with wonderful stories about the great outdoors and wildlife adventures throughout his travels with wife, dog, and friends. I/we applaud you Les and hope that you are still writing when you ripen to your golden years of 125 years of age.

However I would never had expected to read the 'doomsday' article that you wrote about "Time to charge admission at state parks." My heart sank, my knees became weak, my mind automatically focused on your mental health, and I then had to do a quick assessment of my own mental health. I read the article again and it said the same thing. My thoughts were 'No, surely not Les. Has he gone to the dark side with Pritzker'?

We all know that the Democrats cannot manufacture enough money fast enough to meet their demands for more. If IDNR has money and the Feed the Hungry agency needs more money for raspberry pies, then transfer money to that agency. Heck yeah JB will sign off on the transfer!

We pay our taxes to financially support all segments and agencies of government to provide the services that they have been created for. We pay extra tax on vehicles and trailer plates that supposedly goes to IDNR for the same reasons in need that you are pointing out in your article. And now you wish to encourage taxpayers to pay a $10 entry fee, (tax again), to enter a state park. I lost count; how many taxed times have I been taxed for the sake of taxing to IDNR? Try saying that three times in a row and you may let a few choice words slip out.

Keep up the good writing, Les, and we do hope that your health is wonderful, you are smiling, and your travels are safe and enjoyable.

Michael L. Duncan

Murphysboro

