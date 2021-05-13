Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up SIU grads, anti-litter initiative

Thumbs up to the more than 1,900 students who graduated from SIUC last weekend. Students, their parents, and friends and family were able to celebrate with outdoor events and state-guided social distancing protocols. The Southern's newest reporter, Les O'Dell featured one of those graduates in the paper — Isabel Neira. First arriving in Carbondale with an undeclared major, the Chicago native struggled with relationships and with school itself. She was on academic probation in her first semester, but decided to turn things around and pursued a major in exercise science. Despite a number of setbacks, including her mother suffering a stroke and she herself suffering from a ACL injury, she was able to graduate last weekend and she's now on her way to defining Saluki success.
Thumbs up to Clean SOIL, a new anti-littering initiative started earlier this spring by Les Winkeler, outdoors writer and retired sports editor for The Southern Illinoisan, and Glenn Poshard, former congressman and ex-president of the SIU system. To change culture and habits, Clean SOIL will include litter prevention education for children in preschool though college students. Small innovation and prevention grants will be available to high schools and grade schools who come up with creative solutions to litter. While the program remains in its infancy, the message is clear: The best way to clean up our roadways is to lead by example — little hearts and minds are watching.
Thumbs down to the Pulaski County Detention Center supervisors not enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols. As reported by Capitol News Illinois, an unannounced inspection by federal authorities discovered that was happening in cases where inmates being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The jail houses inmates from Pulaski and Alexander counties, as well as individuals who are arrested by ICE and face deportation.
Thumbs up to Gov. J.B. Pritzker announcing a new $6 million tourism advertising campaign Wednesday aimed at attracting visitors to the state and sparking economic activity following the COVID-19 pandemic. The multimedia campaign, featured around the theme “Time for Me to Drive,” showcases various destinations in all parts of the state and aims to reflect Illinois as a top destination for road trips. As The Southern’s outdoors writer Les Winkeler reported in last week's column, more and more people are taking advantage of all the natural beauty that Southern Illinois has to offer with the Shawnee National Forest right outside our backdoors. More foot and vehicle traffic means more visits to restaurants and stores, so fueling money into tourism can only mean great things for our region's economy.
Thumbs down to the state's mental health care in crisis. If you haven't checked it out already, the nonprofit news agency, Capitol News Illinois, had an in-depth report earlier this week about how Illinois residents and mental and behavioral health care providers alike face barriers to quality care. Mainly, it's due to lack of state funding and exceptionally “low” Medicaid rates for behavioral health care, which has led to workforce shortages. A new state task force report found 30.3 percent of Illinois’ rural hospitals are in designated primary care shortage areas and 93.7 percent are in designated mental health shortage areas. In some cases, Illinois lawmakers note, residents are expected to travel over 250 miles from their home to access necessary resources, some even turning to out-of-state care. This can't continue.