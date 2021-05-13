Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up SIU grads, anti-litter initiative

Thumbs down to the Pulaski County Detention Center supervisors not enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols. As reported by Capitol News Illinois, an unannounced inspection by federal authorities discovered that was happening in cases where inmates being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The jail houses inmates from Pulaski and Alexander counties, as well as individuals who are arrested by ICE and face deportation.

Thumbs up to Gov. J.B. Pritzker announcing a new $6 million tourism advertising campaign Wednesday aimed at attracting visitors to the state and sparking economic activity following the COVID-19 pandemic. The multimedia campaign, featured around the theme “Time for Me to Drive,” showcases various destinations in all parts of the state and aims to reflect Illinois as a top destination for road trips. As The Southern’s outdoors writer Les Winkeler reported in last week's column, more and more people are taking advantage of all the natural beauty that Southern Illinois has to offer with the Shawnee National Forest right outside our backdoors. More foot and vehicle traffic means more visits to restaurants and stores, so fueling money into tourism can only mean great things for our region's economy.

Thumbs down to the state's mental health care in crisis. If you haven't checked it out already, the nonprofit news agency, Capitol News Illinois, had an in-depth report earlier this week about how Illinois residents and mental and behavioral health care providers alike face barriers to quality care. Mainly, it's due to lack of state funding and exceptionally “low” Medicaid rates for behavioral health care, which has led to workforce shortages. A new state task force report found 30.3 percent of Illinois’ rural hospitals are in designated primary care shortage areas and 93.7 percent are in designated mental health shortage areas. In some cases, Illinois lawmakers note, residents are expected to travel over 250 miles from their home to access necessary resources, some even turning to out-of-state care. This can't continue.

