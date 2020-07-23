Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to local businesses, thumbs down to Speaker Madigan

Thumbs up to local restaurants and other businesses closing their doors because of COVID-19 cases or out of precaution. In the past week in Carbondale, Quatro’s, Flame Grill & Bar, Tres Hombres and other establishments announced they were temporarily closing. Thai Taste announced it was pausing in-person dining as a precaution and returning to curbside and delivery. Remember, most of these businesses have already been severely affected financially because of the pandemic. But, they all are making tough choices for the greater good of the community. So, when they open again and when it’s safe to do so, let’s all remember this and go spend our hard-earned money at these businesses. It may take a bit longer than we all expected, but we’ll get there.

But, while we’re at it, thumbs down to these businesses being put in this situation. To be blunt, we have nobody to really blame here but ourselves. This isn’t a political thing. We repeat: This isn’t about politics. COVID-19 doesn’t care. The best thing we all can do right now is wear our masks in public, practice social distancing and adhere to the rules that our health professionals and experts are asking us to do right now. Yeah, wearing a mask is uncomfortable. And, yes, we all want to get out and mingle with other people after being cooped up for so long. But, in order for us to do this, we have to be healthy. And, in order for our economy to take off again, we have to be healthy.