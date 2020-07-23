Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to local businesses, thumbs down to Speaker Madigan

Thumbs up to local restaurants and other businesses closing their doors because of COVID-19 cases or out of precaution. In the past week in Carbondale, Quatro’s, Flame Grill & Bar, Tres Hombres and other establishments announced they were temporarily closing. Thai Taste announced it was pausing in-person dining as a precaution and returning to curbside and delivery. Remember, most of these businesses have already been severely affected financially because of the pandemic. But, they all are making tough choices for the greater good of the community. So, when they open again and when it’s safe to do so, let’s all remember this and go spend our hard-earned money at these businesses. It may take a bit longer than we all expected, but we’ll get there.
But, while we’re at it, thumbs down to these businesses being put in this situation. To be blunt, we have nobody to really blame here but ourselves. This isn’t a political thing. We repeat: This isn’t about politics. COVID-19 doesn’t care. The best thing we all can do right now is wear our masks in public, practice social distancing and adhere to the rules that our health professionals and experts are asking us to do right now. Yeah, wearing a mask is uncomfortable. And, yes, we all want to get out and mingle with other people after being cooped up for so long. But, in order for us to do this, we have to be healthy. And, in order for our economy to take off again, we have to be healthy.
Thumbs down to the ComEd mess going on in Springfield right now. On Friday, a court document filed against Commonwealth Edison, Illinois’ largest electric utility company, which has agreed to pay $200 million and to continue cooperating with an ongoing federal corruption probe in order to defer prosecution for a single count of bribery, implicated Illinois’ House Speaker Michael Madigan in a yearslong bribery scheme. It must be noted that Madigan was not charged with anything. In the report, ComEd admitted to — from 2011 until 2019 — seeking to “influence and reward Public Official A” for that person’s favorable action on legislation. While Public Official A is not directly named in the document, that person is later identified as “the Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives and the longest serving member of the House of Representatives.” If this is all indeed true, we agree with our local House representatives in saying that Madigan must resign. Furthermore, this Legislature needs to take a long, hard look at ethics reform in Illinois. It’s time.
Thumbs up to the return of Major League Baseball. The shortened, 60-game season began Thursday night, but gets started in earnest Friday as our teams start play — the Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates, while the Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers and the White Sox play the Minnesota Twins. Sure, it’s not a 162-game season, and it’s going on amid a pandemic — and there’s still a lot more questions than answers. And, sure, it’s going to be super weird to not have fans in the seats for these games for now. But, at least it’s something to take our minds off things for awhile. It’s baseball, and we couldn’t be happier to see it on our TVs.
Thumbs down to the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the continuing situation the agency is in. IDES announced Wednesday it has been affected by a nationwide fraud scheme involving the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, and did not say how many fraudulent claims it has detected or how much money is involved. But, the agency did say it is cooperating with both local and federal law enforcement agencies to track down and prosecute the individuals behind the scheme. This comes on the heels of an IDES data breach in May, in which sensitive information for applicants was exposed on the website. This is coming at a bad time for IDES, as unemployment in the state is at record numbers. Citizens of Illinois deserve better.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!