Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to mass vaccine sites in Southern Illinois

Thumbs up to two state-supported mass COVID-19 vaccination sites opening in Carbondale on Friday. One, the Banterra Center, has already been the site of a vaccine clinic operated by Jackson County Health Department, but the state support there is new. The other is at the Carbondale Civic Center (City Hall). Both sites will serve residents eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A and 1B, for now. The state is also deploying additional Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams in Jackson County, which will allow even more people to get the vaccine locally. At first, the two state-run sites will be able to administer 540 doses per day, but as vaccine supply expands, the number of doses at each local site will expand, too. If you're eligible in Phase 1A or 1B, you can sign up for an appointment at jchdonline.org. There is no cost for the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is our best hope for putting this pandemic behind us. Mass vaccination sites in Southern Illinois bring us a step closer.
Thumbs down to the weather. The snowstorm that walloped Southern Illinois this week caused delays in vaccine clinics and shipments, closed schools and businesses and postponed events, and, worst of all, froze pipes and caused water main breaks. In Carterville, two water main breaks in a week left some residents without water and necessitated boil orders. In Jefferson County, an Illinois State Police trooper was injured after his squad car was hit by a pickup truck on a snowy Interstate 57. There's no way to control the weather, but this has been a hard week on all of us.
Thumbs up to progress on the remodel of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Communications Building. Last week, the state announced architects had been chosen for to lead the design effort. The project will remodel the 229,050-square-foot building that was constructed in the 1960s, and will provide new classrooms and auditorium space, laboratories and digital postproduction sites. The revamping of the building recognizes the growing trend toward media convergence. As media professionals, we recognize how important a modern education is for future journalists and mass communications workers. And, we of course want more of those students to get that modern education in our community.
Thumbs up to promising data on SIU enrollment. At the regular SIU Board of Trustees meeting last week, President Dan Mahony praised the spring semester enrollment numbers on the Carbondale campus. SIU Carbondale administrators earlier this month reported that the university has 36% more freshmen this semester than it did last spring — 1,056 in total this year, with 60 of them being first-time students. About 85% of first-time freshmen who enrolled in the fall returned in the spring. Overall, enrollment in spring 2021 was down compared to last year's spring semester — a decline of 3.7% — but Mahony said at the meeting he saw the Carbondale campus heading toward an "upward swing," and administrators are hoping to see an enrollment boost in the fall. The enrollment losses the university has seen aren't going to be turned around overnight. But progress in some numbers is a promising sign.
