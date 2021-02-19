Voice of The Southern: Thumbs up to mass vaccine sites in Southern Illinois

Thumbs up to two state-supported mass COVID-19 vaccination sites opening in Carbondale on Friday. One, the Banterra Center, has already been the site of a vaccine clinic operated by Jackson County Health Department, but the state support there is new. The other is at the Carbondale Civic Center (City Hall). Both sites will serve residents eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A and 1B, for now. The state is also deploying additional Illinois National Guard mobile vaccination teams in Jackson County, which will allow even more people to get the vaccine locally. At first, the two state-run sites will be able to administer 540 doses per day, but as vaccine supply expands, the number of doses at each local site will expand, too. If you're eligible in Phase 1A or 1B, you can sign up for an appointment at jchdonline.org. There is no cost for the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is our best hope for putting this pandemic behind us. Mass vaccination sites in Southern Illinois bring us a step closer.