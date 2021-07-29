Votto homers in record 6th game in row as Reds beat Cubs 7-4

Votto's 20th homer of the season was a two-run shot in the first, when he hit a fastball from Alec Mills (4-4) into the center field bleachers. It was the eighth homer for the 37-year-old first baseman in his six-game streak for a record that dated back to 1900.

Chicago went ahead 3-2 lead before the Reds roughed up Mills in the sixth to go ahead to stay. After loading the bases with no outs, Tucker Barnhart drove in two runs on a soft groundball that went through the middle of the infield for a 4-3 lead.

"There's some tough things laying, kind of heavy on our shoulders, over our heads," Mills said, referring to the trade deadline. "We're still trying to win ball games, we're still at the end of the day, in the dugout doing what we can to win that day."

The Reds have won five of their last seven games to stay in second place in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

"We have a great team that's going to lead us into the latter half of the season and hopefully to a World Series as well," winning pitcher Luis Castillo said.

Cincinnati added three runs off the Cubs bullpen in the seventh, with Kyle Farmer and Aristides Aquino each driving in a run and a Chicago error allowing a third to score.