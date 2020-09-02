Votto single in ninth lifts Reds to 4-3 win over Cardinals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning drove in Shogo Akiyama with the winning run as Cincinnati beat St. Louis on Wednesday night.

Facing Giovanny Gallegos (1-1), Akiyama and Curt Casali walked with one out and Votto delivered a sharp line drive to right to send Akiyama sliding across the plate and extend his hitting streak to six games.

The Cardinals had loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias (2-2) struck Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas to escape.

The Reds avoided a three-game sweep to finish 3-4 on a homestand against the Cubs and Cardinals, two of the teams they’re chasing in the NL Central.

One night after the Reds needed five relievers and an infielder to pitch during a 16-2 loss, an efficient Tyler Mahle turned in a season-high seven innings. Mahle yielded four hits and three runs with two walks and three strikeouts.

Yadier Molina led off the Cardinals’ two-run fifth with his second homer of the season, a liner to left that clanged off a metal banister. Tyler O’Neill doubled to deep left-center field with one out and scored on Kolten Wong’s two-out double to left-center.