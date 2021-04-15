Vrana scores in Detroit debut, Red Wings beat Chicago

Rasmussen's goal came with 1:26 left in the game.

Thomas Greiss had 24 saves for the Red Wings.

RANGERS 4, DEVILS 0: At New York, Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist, Igor Shesterkin got his second straight shutout, and New York Rangers New Jersey.

Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren also scored to help New York win for the sixth time in nine games (6-1-2). Colin Blackwell had a career-high three assists and Ryan Strome added two.

Shesterkin finished with 16 saves for his second NHL shutout — and second in three days against the Devils. He had 27 saves in a 3-0 win at New Jersey on Tuesday night. In this one, he had to make three saves in the first, nine in the second and four in the third.

BRUINS 4, ISLANDERS 1: At Boston, Taylor Hall scored his first goal for Boston and Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots to earn his first victory since February on Thursday night, when the Bruins dominated New York.

Rask had played just once since March 7 because of a back injury. His teammates gave him an easy one, outshooting the Islanders 45-23 — including a 23-7 first period — and getting two goals from Brad Marchand and one from Craig Smith to win their second straight game.