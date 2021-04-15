Vrana scores in Detroit debut, Red Wings beat Chicago

DETROIT — Jakub Vrana scored in his Detroit debut, and Troy Stecher added two goals for the Red Wings in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Vrana and Richard Panik played for the first time since the Red Wings acquired them in a trade Monday with Washington. Vrana put Detroit up 2-1 with a breakaway goal in the second period.
Duncan Keith scored the only goal for Chicago, which remained four points behind Nashville for the fourth spot in the Central Division.
Michael Rasmussen scored into an empty net for the Red Wings, who have a three-game winning streak for the first time this season.
Chicago hit the post twice in rapid succession during one first-period sequence, and Keith eventually gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead, taking a cross-ice pass from Alex DeBrincat and scoring from the left circle.
Stecher tied it in the second when his seemingly harmless shot from behind the right circle hit Kevin Lankinen's blocker and bounced over the goalie and in.
Vrana then put the Red Wings ahead immediately after serving a bench minor for too many men on the ice. When he came out of the box, he took a pass from Gustav Lindstrom and was in alone for his 12th goal of the season.
Stecher capped Detroit's three-goal second period, tucking the puck into an open net with Lankinen out of position after a nice pass from Danny DeKeyser.
Rasmussen's goal came with 1:26 left in the game.
Thomas Greiss had 24 saves for the Red Wings.
RANGERS 4, DEVILS 0: At New York, Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist, Igor Shesterkin got his second straight shutout, and New York Rangers New Jersey.
Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren also scored to help New York win for the sixth time in nine games (6-1-2). Colin Blackwell had a career-high three assists and Ryan Strome added two.
Shesterkin finished with 16 saves for his second NHL shutout — and second in three days against the Devils. He had 27 saves in a 3-0 win at New Jersey on Tuesday night. In this one, he had to make three saves in the first, nine in the second and four in the third.
BRUINS 4, ISLANDERS 1: At Boston, Taylor Hall scored his first goal for Boston and Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots to earn his first victory since February on Thursday night, when the Bruins dominated New York.
Rask had played just once since March 7 because of a back injury. His teammates gave him an easy one, outshooting the Islanders 45-23 — including a 23-7 first period — and getting two goals from Brad Marchand and one from Craig Smith to win their second straight game.
Travis Zajac scored his first goal for New York, and Semyon Varlamov made 41 saves. The Islanders had won five of their previous six games, and trail the first-place Washington Capitals by two points in the East Division.
SABRES 5, CAPITALS 2: At Washington, Anders Bjork scored his first goal with his new team and added an assist, helping Buffalo spoil Nicklas Backstrom’s 1,000th game as the Sabres beat Washington.
Sam Reinhart scored his 15th goal and Victor Olofsson added his 12th for Buffalo, which has won five of its last nine following an 18-game winless streak. Casey Middlestadt added the first short-handed goal of his career during the Sabres’ three-goal second period. Tage Thompson scored an empty-netter.
Dustin Tokarski made 27 stops for Buffalo after Linus Ullmark was scratched with a lower body injury. Tokarski, Buffalo's fourth-string goalie, won for the first time since stopping 25 shots in Montreal’s 3-1 victory over Ottawa on Dec. 12, 2015.
HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 1: At Raleigh, Warren Foegele scored the first of three Carolina goals in under eight minutes and the Hurricanes beat Nashville to snap a two-game skid Thursday night.
Andrei Svechnikov, Vincent Trocheck and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov and Trocheck each added an assist.
Erik Haula had a short-handed goal for Nashville against his former team, trimming the deficit to 3-1 in the third period.