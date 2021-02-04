Vucevic nets career-best 43 points, Magic beat Bulls 123-119

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic scored a career-best with 43 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the Orlando Magic rallied late and beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 Friday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Trailing by as many as 14 points early in the fourth period, Chicago used a furious rally behind standout guard Zach LaVine and forged ties at 112- and 114-all. Evan Fournier hit a baseline jumper and two free throws in the final 81 seconds to give the Magic enough breathing room for the win.

Vucevic set his career high and sealed the win with two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining in the game.

Vucevic, who is making a strong case to be an all-star for the second time in his career, scored 13 of Orlando's first 15 points against overmatched Chicago center Daniel Gafford and carried Orlando throughout. The 7-footer made 17 of 29 shots and 4 of 10 3-pointers. He topped his previous high of 41 points, scored in 2017 against Brooklyn.

The Bulls lost their second straight and for the fifth time in six games. Friday's loss was similar to Chicago's loss to New York on Wednesday, when the Bulls fell behind early, used a 20-5 burst in the fourth quarter, but ultimately came up short. This time, Chicago used a 29-15 burst to tie the game, but once again couldn't do enough late to win the game.