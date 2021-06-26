Wainwright helps Cardinals end 5-game skid, tops Pirates 3-1

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong hit solo home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Saturday.

The 39-year-old Wainwright (6-5) again stepped up as the Cardinals' stopper. Since June 9, he has broken St. Louis skids of six, three, two and five games.

Wainwright allowed one run and six hits, and was pulled after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh. He struck out eight and walked one.

Now in his 16th major league season, he has gone into the seventh inning in eight of his last 12 starts. Wainwright improved to 18-7 in 43 career outings against the Pirates, including 38 starts.

Genesis Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes each pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Reyes had a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 18 opportunities.

JT Brubaker (4-7) gave up three runs on six hits in six innings.

Yadier Molina had two hits and drove in the other St. Louis run.

The Cardinals entered the game having dropped seven of eight and 18 of their past 24 games. The win snapped a 10-game losing streak to NL Central teams.