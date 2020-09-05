Wainwright helps Cards beat Cubs 4-2 in doubleheader opener

CHICAGO — Adam Wainwright pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Wainwright allowed two runs, struck out six and walked one while improving to 4-0 for the first time in his career. The 6-foot-7 right-hander tossed a four-hitter in a 7-2 victory over Cleveland on his 39th birthday in his previous start.
"I don't feel 39," he said. "I felt 39 when I was 34 or 35. When I go out on the mound, I feel good and ready to win."
Paul DeJong drove in two runs for St. Louis, which had dropped two in a row. Kolten Wong had two hits and scored twice.
Chicago had won four of five. The NL Central leaders had one last chance in the seventh, putting two runners on with two out, but Giovanny Gallegos struck out Anthony Rizzo to finish his third save.
Ian Happ homered twice, but the rest of the Cubs lineup came up empty. Happ started in center field after he missed the series opener with a right eye contusion. He was struck by a foul ball after it bounced off the plate on Thursday in Pittsburgh.
Chicago loaded the bases with none out in the second and failed to score. Wainwright struck out Steven Souza Jr., got Nico Hoerner to line out to second and coaxing Happ into an inning-ending grounder.
"We've got to move the baseball in that situation, make something happen," manager David Ross said. "The strikeout kills you, obviously."
Cubs right-hander Albert Alzolay (0-1) was pulled after he walked five in 2 2/3 innings in his third appearance this season. He was charged with two runs and two hits.
Happ, batting left-handed, drove Wainwright's second pitch of the game down the line in right for a 1-0 Cubs lead.
It was Happ's major league-best fourth leadoff homer this season.
St. Louis responded with two in the third. DeJong had a run-scoring fielder's choice, and Matt Carpenter followed with a bases-loaded walk, chasing Alzolay.
The Cardinals added two more in the fourth. Tommy Edman had a sacrifice fly, and DeJong made it 4-1 with a two-out RBI single.
Happ hit his 12th homer in the fifth, belting a deep drive to left.
