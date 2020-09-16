Wainwright pitches Cards past Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Adam Wainwright shook off an early home run and pitched a four-hitter, leading St. Louis past Milwaukee Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He was to miss the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after tempers flared during the Brewers' 18-3 romp Tuesday night.

Wainwright (5-1) struck out nine in the seven-inning complete game as the Cardinals reached .500 in their bid for a spot in the expanded playoff field.

Christian Yelich hit a one-out single in the Milwaukee first and Keston Huira followed with his 13th home run. Wainwright quickly settled down and allowed just two singles and a walk the rest of the way.

Tyler O'Neill hit a solo homer in the second and Brad Miller's seventh homer, a solo drive in the sixth, put the Cardinals up 4-2.

Brandon Woodruff (2-4), who also went the distance, allowed three earned and seven hits. He struck out five and walked none.

St. Louis snapped a 2-2 tie with an unearned run in the fifth. Harrison Bader reached on a two-base throwing error by third baseman Jace Peterson and Tommy Edman sliced an opposite-field double to left.