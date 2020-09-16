Wainwright pitches Cards past Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Adam Wainwright shook off an early home run and pitched a four-hitter, leading St. Louis past Milwaukee Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He was to miss the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball after tempers flared during the Brewers' 18-3 romp Tuesday night.
Wainwright (5-1) struck out nine in the seven-inning complete game as the Cardinals reached .500 in their bid for a spot in the expanded playoff field.
Christian Yelich hit a one-out single in the Milwaukee first and Keston Huira followed with his 13th home run. Wainwright quickly settled down and allowed just two singles and a walk the rest of the way.
Tyler O'Neill hit a solo homer in the second and Brad Miller's seventh homer, a solo drive in the sixth, put the Cardinals up 4-2.
Brandon Woodruff (2-4), who also went the distance, allowed three earned and seven hits. He struck out five and walked none.
St. Louis snapped a 2-2 tie with an unearned run in the fifth. Harrison Bader reached on a two-base throwing error by third baseman Jace Peterson and Tommy Edman sliced an opposite-field double to left.
O'Neill answered with his sixth homer to make it 2-1. O'Neill's homer was the first of the series for the Cardinals, the first time since 2005 that St. Louis had gone without a home run over three games at Miller Park.
DODGERS 7, PADRES 5: At San Diego, Los Angeles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the pandemic-shortened season, beating San Diego behind Dustin May's gutty effort out of the bullpen and home runs from AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor.
Will Smith drove in three runs for the seven-time defending NL West champion Dodgers, who opened a 3 1/2-game lead in the division by winning two of three in the matchup of the NL's two best teams.
Mookie Betts tied his career high with three stolen bases, had two hits and scored a run.
ATHLETICS 3, ROCKIES 1: At Denver, Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and Oakland snapped a six-game skid against Colorado.
Next up, a well-earned day off for the Athletics, who have played 16 games in 13 days. They finished the stretch 9-7.
“This was a big win for us, probably as big as any we’ve had this year,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said.
NATIONALS 4, RAYS 2: At Saint Petersberg, Florida, Rookie Luis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and Washington beat AL East-leading Tampa.
With Carter Kieboom on second base to start extra innings, the 20-year-old García hit a leadoff drive on the first pitch from Nick Anderson (1-1).
“I just told him to get ready for the fastball," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "I asked him (afterwards), ‘What was that pitch?' He’s finally learning. He responded, ‘That’s a homer pitch.’” I said ‘atta boy.’”
ROYALS 4, TIGERS 0: At Detroit, Brady Singer was stellar for a second straight start, allowing two hits in six innings, and Kansas City blanked Detroit.
Singer pitched eight one-hit innings in his previous outing at Cleveland. The rookie right-hander struck out the first five Detroit hitters and retired the first 10.
Singer (3-4) struck out eight with one walk. Salvador Perez homered and drove in three runs for the Royals, who have won seven of eight.
