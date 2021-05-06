Walker allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Mets walk past Cards 4-1

ST. LOUIS — Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in seven innings and the Mets scored three runs on bases-loaded walks to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Thursday.
Walker (2-1) struck out eight and walked none as the Mets salvaged a split after dropping the first two of the four-game series in St. Louis. New York won despite leaving 17 runners on base, tying a team record for a nine-inning game.
"It's just get strike one," Walker said. "Once I get strike one, I feel like I'm in control, and I feel like I did a good job of doing that today and just really pounding the strike zone. I feel like I could throw everything for strikes when I needed to. Even when I got behind, I was able to throw a changeup or something just to go off the fastball and get them to fly or ground out."
Walker set the tone by striking out the side in the first inning. He retired the final 18 batters he faced after Paul DeJong reached on a fielder's choice and throwing error that set up the Cardinals' lone run in the second.
"He was in attack mode, pitch one," Mets catcher James McCann said of Walker. "Every time we need to go over things for a game that's one of the big things he talks about: attack, attack, attack."
Trevor May struck out two in a perfect eighth and Edwin Díaz pitched around a pair of hits in the ninth to earn his fourth save in as many tries.
The Mets scored twice in the fifth without a hit. Pete Alonso reached on an error and Cardinals pitchers John Gant and Kodi Whitley combined to walk the next four batters as the Mets took a 2-1 lead.
New York tacked on two more runs in the eighth courtesy of another bases-loaded walk from right-hander Jake Woodford to Alonso and an RBI single by Dominic Smith.
"You see the guys ahead of you taking tough pitches and taking their walks, and as you walk in the box you shrink your zone, don't want to swing at the really good pitch, you want to force the pitcher to come to you. And if he ends up dotting, he ends up dotting," McCann said. "And we did a really good job of laying off some tough pitches and handing the baton off to the next guy."
Gant struggled with his control all game, needing 98 pitches to get through 4 1/3 innings. He walked six and struck out five as St. Louis dropped its second straight after having won six in a row.
"I felt comfortable, felt fine, felt strong, you know, just threw too many non-competitive pitches and some of those borderline calls were balls, just didn't go my way," Gant said. "But not here to make excuses, I got to bear down and throw more strikes."
Gant (2-3) stranded eight baserunners in the first four innings, including wiggling out of a bases-load jam in the third by striking out Smith looking and getting a dazzling catch in foul territory by left fielder Justin Williams on Kevin Pillar's drive.
The Mets had at least one baserunner in every inning, aided by 11 total walks.
"Today we just had a really good overall approach," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "We could have scored more runs, but enough to get the win with the Walker performance."
Harrison Bader's sacrifice fly scored Nolan Arenado to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the second. Jonathan Villar's throwing error allowed Arenado to get into scoring position. Alonso saved a bigger inning by making a diving catch and keeping his foot on the first base bag on another errant throw from third baseman Villar.
RED SOX 12, TIGERS 9: At Boston, Franchy Cordero came off the bench with three hits to snap an 0-for-25 slump, then brought home the game-winning run in the eighth with the help of Detroit's fourth error, and Boston Red held on after blowing three previous leads to beat the Tigers.
One day after giving up three runs in the 10th, the Red Sox coughed up leads of 4-1, 5-4 and 8-7 before scoring four in the eighth to avoid losing the three-game series to the worst team in the majors.
RANGERS 4, TWINS 3: At Minneapolis, Willie Calhoun's RBI single in the 10th inning gave Texas the lead in a victory over reeling Minnesota, who fell to 0-7 in extra innings this year.
Joey Gallo and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers, who rode their bullpen to a third straight win to match the team's season-long streak. They raised their record to 3-0 in four-game series and 4-0 in extra innings.
INDIANS 4, ROYALS 0: At Kansas City, Triston McKenzie bounced back from a rugged start to pitch one-hit ball into the sixth inning and Cleveland completed a four-game sweep by blanking Kansas City.
It was the fifth straight loss for the Royals, who came into the series with the best record in baseball. Cleveland went 6-1 on its road trip and has won nine of 11.
ASTROS 7, YANKEES 4: At New York, José Altuve responded to jeering fans by marking his 31st birthday with a go-ahead, three-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning, and Houston beat New York to avoid a three-game sweep.
Gleyber Torres made an incredible, daring dash for the Yankees, scoring from first base on an infield single, but New York's five-game winning streak ended.
Yordan Álvarez hit a pair of solo homers off Gerrit Cole, who turned a 3-2 lead over to Green (0-3) starting the eighth.
BLUE JAYS 10, ATHLETICS 4: At Toronto, Randal Grichuk homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead Toronto to a victory over Oakland.
Toronto earned a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two games against the AL West leader.
BRAVES 3, NATIONALS 2: At Washington, Ehire Adrianza made the most of a rare start on a day off for slumping NL MVP Freddie Freeman, providing a nice defensive play and a two-run single to back Drew Smyly's strong outing, leading Atlanta past Washington for their first sweep of the Nationals since 2014.