Walker returns to lead Celtics past Magic

ORLANDO, Florida — Kemba Walker tied a season high with 32 points in his return from a four-game injury absence, Evan Fournier had 18 points in his first game back in Orlando since being traded, and the Boston routed the Magic 132-96 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum shook off a slow start and finished with 27 points for Boston, which swept the three-game series with the Magic and beat Orlando for a sixth straight time over the past two seasons. The Celtics made 21 3-pointers, just two fewer than their season-best 23 against Orlando on March 21.

Walker, who entered averaging 20.7 points in 34 career games against the Magic, showed no rust following a nine-day layoff because of a strained left oblique suffered on April 25. Walker made 11 of 18 shots and shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range in 28 minutes for Boston, which pulled even with Miami for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Walker scored 32 points for a third time this season.

Fournier, who played for the Magic for 6 1/2 seasons before his trade to Boston on March 25, was honored with a highlight video between the first and second quarters.

Dwayne Bacon and Moritz Wagner each scored 20 points for Orlando, while Mo Bamba added 19 points and 15 rebounds as the Magic's two-game winning streak ended.