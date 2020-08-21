Walker scores 24 points, Celtics beat 76ers for 3-0 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kemba Walker scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics closed with a 10-0 run to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-94 on Friday night for a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
Jaylen Brown had 21 points and Jason Tatum added 15 for the Celtics.
Joel Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 76ers. They shot 29.5% from the field.
Boston led 51-49 at the half, with Embiid carrying Philadelphia with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
The Celtics were able to stay close despite Tatum picking up his third foul near the end of the first quarter and having to sit the entire second quarter. Tatum entered the game averaging 32.5 points on 10-of-17 shooting from 3-point range in the series.
Midway through the third, Walker completed a personal 8-0 run with a fast-break layup and foul on Embiid — his fourth. But Philadelphia didn't fold with its All-Star center on the bench, instead battling back to tie it.
The Celtics entered the game having outscored the 76ers 87-42 from beyond the 3-point arc, but were just 8 of 31 on Friday night. Yet that was better than the 76ers, who were 9 of 39.
JAZZ 124, NUGGETS 87: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for four long days, Mike Conley was confined to his hotel in quarantine.
He wasn’t about to be contained on the court.
Conley made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his return from quarantine, helping Utah rout 124-87 on Friday for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
“I've said it before and I’ll say it again: He’s a terrific player,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “I know how glad our guys were to see him back.”
Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his son and returned Monday night. He went through a four-day separation that ended Friday.
RAPTORS 117, NETS 92: At Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and Toronto beat Brooklyn to take the first 3-0 lead in a playoff series in franchise history.
The defending champs now can eliminate the patchwork Nets on Sunday.
“Our goal is always to win, and that's what we came into the game for and I don't think we worried about that,” Siakam said of making some team history with the 3-0 lead. “It's just about taking every game and then going out and trying to get a win.”
Fred VanVleet scored 22 points, shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Reserve Serge Ibaka added 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Norman Powell added 11 points.
