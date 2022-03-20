Walks doom SIU to Valley series sweep

CARBONDALE – You can defend a line drive or sharp grounder if your defense is correctly arrayed. You can defend a base hit if the opponent tries to take an extra base and you make the proper throw.

Every once in a blue moon, if you have an outfielder that’s proven capable of stealing a ball from the other side of a wall, you can even erase a certain homer.

But one thing a defense isn’t capable of preventing is ball four, as SIU found out the hard way this weekend.

Northern Iowa drew nine walks Sunday and cashed in four of them during a six-run fifth that turned a 3-2 Saluki lead into an 8-3 loss and a Missouri Valley Conference series sweep for the Panthers.

In improving to 11-10 overall and 3-0 in the Valley while dropping SIU to 11-12, 1-4, UNI relied heavily on strike zone discipline. It worked over SIU pitchers Sarah Harness (6-7) and Madi Eberle for 21 walks in three games, enabling it to score a whopping 33 runs.

Between walks, two hit batters and a wild pitch, the Salukis handed the Panthers 12 free bases, the equivalent of giving a team three runs without needing to swing the bat once.

“We’re one or two pitches away,” said SIU interim coach Jen Sewell. “When you make a mistake at this level, sometimes the walks and the hit by pitches will get you, too. Sometimes, when you pitch a whole weekend and you really have to be fine, it can wear on you.”

Harness, who started all three games of the series, appeared to be back in last year’s form for one pass through the order. She retired seven of the first eight batters she faced and appeared ready to post a scoreless third when UNI gifted the Salukis a second out after pinch-runner Maggie Erpelding left first base early on a steal attempt.

But the next five Panthers reached base, culminating in a bases-loaded walk to Kylee Sanders and a hit batter that gave Emmy Wells an easy RBI to give them a 2-1 edge.

Harness’ battery mate, Sidney Sikes, gave her a second lead when she walloped a two-run homer off Kailyn Packard (7-3) in the bottom of the fourth. It was the second homer in as many days for Sikes, who entered the weekend with no homers in two-plus years at SIU.

However, Harness again struggled to find the zone. After loading the bases while mixing in a strikeout, Harness missed over the plate and Sanders ripped it into left-center for a go-ahead two-run double.

That was followed by another walk, a fielder’s choice grounder and a fifth walk that chased Harness. Eberle came on and promptly yielded a two-run single to No. 9 hitter Daryn Lamprecht, marking the third time in as many games that UNI enjoyed a five-run (or more) inning.

The Salukis couldn’t mount a comeback against Packard, even when the Panthers gifted them a walk and two errors to give Jenny Jansen a bases-loaded opportunity in the seventh. But Packard induced a 1-2-3 double play ball to end the game.

Before the series, Sewel said the team would prepare for it the same way they prepare for every series, not assigning any more importance to these games than to the other eight MVC series. That theory will be tested now that SIU has lost four in a row to the teams it was predicted to battle for the conference crown.

“We prepared very evenly for this week,” Sewell said, “and we’re going to continue to try to do that. They (the players) feel really close. Even though the score wasn’t as close, it feels like one or two pitches.”

DAWG BITES

The Salukis entered the weekend with an 11-1 record in games where they scored at least three runs. That is now 11-4 as the weekend’s 22 runs didn’t add up to a single win. … SIU managed just four hits off Packard, who walked three and fanned three. She worked around three errors, giving UNI nine for the weekend. … The Salukis visit Southeast Missouri State Wednesday at 3 p.m. and host Loyola next weekend in their next Valley series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.